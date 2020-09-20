September 20, 2020
Corona
IPL 2020, DC Vs KXIP: Ravichandran Ashwin Dislocates Shoulder In Freak Accident After Dream Over - VIDEO

A shoulder dislocation could rule Delhi Capitals spinner Ravichandran Ashwin out of the IPL 2020

PTI 20 September 2020
Ravichandran Ashwin leaves the field along with physio Patrick Farhard
Screengrab: Twitter
2020-09-20T23:00:25+05:30

Senior India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin endured dream and nightmare in a space of six deliveries as he scalped two batsmen and then suffered a suspected shoulder dislocation during Delhi Capitals' IPL game against KXIP on Sunday.

Brought in during the final Powerplay over, Ashwin first got Karun Nair and then bowled Nicholas Pooran through the gate but a needless dive to stop a single off the last delivery saw him land awkwardly on his left arm with shoulder taking the jerk.

Watch the wickets here:

Writhing in pain, Ashwin's jersey became a temporary sling as he left the field along with Capitals' physio Patrick Farhard.

A shoulder dislocation could rule Ashwin out of the tournament.

He had played for Kings XI Punjab last season.

