IPL 2020, Live Cricket Scores, DC Vs KXIP: Glenn Maxwell Boost For Kings XI Punjab

Two teams who have never won the Indian Premier League (IPL) will start their 2020 campaign hoping that the desert sand will finally grant them the dream they have been chasing for 12 long years. Delhi Capitals and Kings XI Punjab will begin their IPL 2020 campaign in Dubai on Sunday with two young captains leading teams brimming with talent and possibilities. Shreyas Iyer will have the wisdom of a Ricky Ponting to fall back upon as DC look for a winning start that always gives you a great feeling in a long tournament where players are confined to bi-secure bubbles to keep them away from the dreaded COVID-19 virus. But KXIP have the ability and ammunition to look DC in the eye with KL Rahul leading a team that has a wealth of T20 talent and experience. The good news for Kings XI Punjab is that Glenn Maxwell will be available for selection and the Aussie should be an automatic choice for the No. 4 batting slot. Man-to-man, DC will match KXIP with their formidable line up where Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw will lead the batting charge for sure. But this DC vs KXIP could be a match for the spinners with both teams loaded with slow bowlers, experts in managing their line and length in this format of the game. All set for a sporty Sunday.

