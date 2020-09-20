September 20, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  IPL 2020, Live Cricket Scores, DC Vs KXIP: Glenn Maxwell Boost For Kings XI Punjab

IPL 2020, Live Cricket Scores, DC Vs KXIP: Glenn Maxwell Boost For Kings XI Punjab

Delhi Capitals (DC) and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) start their IPL 2020 campaign in Dubai on Sunday. Both teams have never won the premier T20 tournament. Get live cricket scores of DC vs KXIP here

Outlook Web Bureau 20 September 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
IPL 2020, Live Cricket Scores, DC Vs KXIP: Glenn Maxwell Boost For Kings XI Punjab
Delhi vs Punjab, a battle of power-hitters with a sprinkling of spin
IPL 2020, Live Cricket Scores, DC Vs KXIP: Glenn Maxwell Boost For Kings XI Punjab
outlookindia.com
2020-09-20T17:07:12+05:30

Two teams who have never won the Indian Premier League (IPL) will start their 2020 campaign hoping that the desert sand will finally grant them the dream they have been chasing for 12 long years. Delhi Capitals and Kings XI Punjab will begin their IPL 2020 campaign in Dubai on Sunday with two young captains leading teams brimming with talent and possibilities. Shreyas Iyer will have the wisdom of a Ricky Ponting to fall back upon as DC look for a winning start that always gives you a great feeling in a long tournament where players are confined to bi-secure bubbles to keep them away from the dreaded COVID-19 virus. But KXIP have the ability and ammunition to look DC in the eye with KL Rahul leading a team that has a wealth of T20 talent and experience. The good news for Kings XI Punjab is that Glenn Maxwell will be available for selection and the Aussie should be an automatic choice for the No. 4 batting slot. Man-to-man, DC will match KXIP with their formidable line up where Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw will lead the batting charge for sure. But this DC vs KXIP could be a match for the spinners with both teams loaded with slow bowlers, experts in managing their line and length in this format of the game. All set for a sporty Sunday.

SCORECARD | STREAMING | NEWS

Get live cricket scores of  DC vs KXIP here (updates available after the toss):

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

IPL 2020, Live Cricket Scores, Delhi Capitals Vs Kings XI Punjab: DC Vs KXIP Live In Dubai

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Glenn Maxwell Cricket Cricket - IPL Live Score Indian Premier League 2020 Delhi Capitals Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos

×