IPL 2020, Live Cricket Scores, Delhi Capitals Vs Kings XI Punjab: DC Vs KXIP Live In Dubai

A clutch of overseas players from England, New Zealand, Australia and the West Indies will be expected to put their best foot forward when Delhi Capitals and Kings XI Punjab go head-to-head in their opening match of IPL 2020 in Dubai on Sunday. Aussie T20 specialist Glenn Maxwell, Kiwi all-rounder Jimmy Neesham and Nicholas Pooran are expected to lead the way for KXIP but DC will challenge them man-to-man with Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis and Alex Carey. This will be match No. 2 of IPL 2020 after Chennai Super Kings got the better of Mumbai Indians by five wickets in the opening match in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

