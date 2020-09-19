IPL 2020, Mumbai Indians Vs Chennai Super Kings, Live Cricket Scores: Dhoni Wins Toss, CSK Bowl First

September 19, 2020
Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings clash in the opening match of IPL 2020 in UAE. Both teams are multiple times IPL winners. Get live cricket scores and live updates of MI vs CSK here

Outlook Web Bureau 19 September 2020
IPL 2020, Match 1: The two most successful teams face off in Abu Dhabi
2020-09-19T19:17:00+05:30

All eyes will be on MS Dhoni in the opening match of IPL 2020 in Abu Dhabi Saturday evening. Just retired from all forms of international cricket, Dhoni is expected to channel all his energy into IPL as CSK want to win the tournament for a fourth time. Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians are the defending champions and remain one of the favourites of IPL 2020. MI will be looking for a fifth IPL title. Both teams have a lot of depth and although CSK will be without Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh, they have enough in the tank to put up a formidable team. The conditions will be the same for both CSK and MI. Most Indian players haven't played for almost six months and to hit IPL 2020 running will be a big challenge. The West Indians, Australian and English players are expected to be better prepared for having played some cricket after live action resumed in England in July. The Caribbean Premier League was also a good workout for those coming to the IPL in UAE. But this IPL will be unique. No crowds, no cheerleaders and virtually noiseless expect the sweet sound of bat meeting ball and the howzzats. (SCORECARD | STREAMING | NEWS)

7:05 PM IST: CSK skipper MS Dhoni won the toss and elected to bowl first.

7:12 PM IST: Here are the playing XIs -

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah.

Chennai Super Kings: Murali Vijay, Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla, Lungi Ngidi.

