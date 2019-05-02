Also Read IPL 2019: How Five Teams Are Fighting For Two Playoff Spots

Welcome to the live coverage of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 match between Mumbai Indians (MI) and SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH). Here are the live updates and live cricket score of MI Vs SRH IPL match.

9:13 PM IST: Basil Thampi on with his third over. A dot to Hardik Pandya, then the Mumbai all-rounder hits the next ball for a six over cow corner. A single, then Quinton de Kock beats the long on fielder for a dour. A single, then Hardik finds the gap at extra cover and long on for a four. 16 runs from the over. MI-109/3 after 14 overs.

9:05 PM IST: Mohammad Nabi on with his last over. Three dots and pressure tells for Evin Lewis (1 off 6). He plays a lofted shot, only to find Vijay Shankar at deep midwicket. FoW-91/3 (12.4 Over). Hardik Pandya is the new man. Brilliant work from Wriddhiman Saha, back-flick to break the wicket, but not enough. MI batsmen steal two runs. Two runs from the over. MI-93/3 after 13 overs. Nabi's figures: 1/24.

8:59 PM IST: Khaleel Ahmed on with his third over. Quinton de Kock hits the first ball for a six over deep square leg. The South African plays the next ball to deep square leg for a couple. A single, then Ahmed gets the wicket of Suryakumar Yadav (23 off 17), caught at sweeper cover by Rashid Khan. FoW-90/2 (11.4 Over). Evin Lewis is the new man. Two left-handers in the centre. A shout for caught behind, down the leg. No review taken. Kane Williamson not convinced but it was close. A single and 10 runs from the over. MI-91/2 after 12 overs.

8:53 PM IST: Rashid Khan continues with his second over. And he continues to trouble Quinton de Kock. Two singles, then he forces de Kock to fend off the third ball in a strange manner with the ball hurrying onto the batsman. Two leg byes, then a single. Five runs from the over. MI-81/1 after 11 overs.

8:49 PM IST: Basil Thampi on with his second over. Two leg byes off the first ball after Quinton de Kock failed to connect his shot. A single and another leg bye. de Kock hits the fourth ball to long on but Vijay Shankar restricts it to a double. A single to end the over. Seven runs from it. MI-76/1 after 10 overs.

8:41 PM IST: Mohammad Nabi on with his third over. A dot to Quinton de Kock, then a single to sweeper cover. Suryakumar Yadav hits the third ball for a six over wide long on. Nine runs from the over. MI-69/1 after nine overs. Time out.

8:37 PM IST: Basil Thampi, right-arm pacer, gets his first over. A single off the first ball to Quinton de Kock. Two dot balls, then a single to long on. What a timing? Quinton de Kock waits and plays it behind square for a four. A leg bye to end the over. Seven runs from it. MI-60/1 after eight overs.

8:32 PM IST: Mohammad Nabi returns for his second over. Three singles and Suryakumar Yadav finds the gap at deep midwicket for a four. A single to end the over. Nine runs from it. MI-53/1 after seven overs.

8:29 PM IST: And the man plays a sublime pull shot for a four to fine leg boundary. He tries to play a similar shot, but the ball hurried onto him. No run. After two dots, Suryakumar Yadav stands tall and hits through cover for a four. Eight runs from the over. MI-44/1 after six overs.

8:25 PM IST: Khaleel Ahmed on with his second over and gets the big wicket of Rohit Sharma. He had the Mumbai Indians captain caught at mid-on by Mohammad Nabi. FoW-36/1 (5.2 Over). Rohit made 24 off 18. Suryakumar Yadav is the new man.

8:22 PM IST: Rashid Khan, the prodigious leg-spinner from Afghanistan, on with the fifth over. A single to Rohit Sharma, then Quinton de Kock faces some trouble reading the spin. Five dot balls. One run from the over. MI-36/0.

8:19 PM IST: Bhuvneshwar Kumar returns for his second over. A single to Rohit Sharma, then Quinton de Kock beats the fielder at short fine leg for his first four. Then, pulls the third ball to backward square leg boundary for back-to-back fours. And very good response from Bhuvi to end the over with three dots. Nine runs from the over. MI-35/0 after four overs.

8:14 PM IST: Offspinner Mohammad Nabi on with the third over. A dot to Quinton de Kock. Then a single to long-on. Vijay Shankar, the three-dimensional player, hits the stumps at the bowler's end. Reviewed and Rohit Sharma just made it. Four singles from the over. MI-26/0 after three overs.

8:10 PM IST: Left-arm pacer Khaleel Ahmed with the second over. A single to Quinton de Kock, then Rohit Sharma plays another sublime cover drive, off the third ball. Too much width and Rohit laces into it and four to deep backward point. A bouncer and Rohit pulls it away. Good effort from Mohammad Nabi at deep mid-wicket, but still a four. 13 runs from the over. MI-22/0 after two overs.

8:04 PM IST: On target straight away from Bhuvneshwar Kumar. On the middle stump and Rohit Sharma gently blocks, then a very sloppy effort at third man by Basil Thampi. Playing his first match this season and a four to start. Two dots and a wide, outside off. A four through cover to end the over. Nine runs from the over.

7:47 PM IST: In the first leg, debutant Alzarri Joseph's record-breaking 6/12 set up a 40-run win for Mumbai Indians.

7:35 PM IST: Mumbai are unchanged, but two changes for SunRisers. Here are the playing XIs:

MI: Quinton de Kock (wk), Rohit Sharma (c), Evin Lewis, Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Barinder Sran, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Lasith Malinga

SRH: Wriddhiman Saha (w), Martin Guptill, Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson (c), Mohammad Nabi, Vijay Shankar, Rashid Khan, Abhishek Sharma, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, K Khaleel Ahmed, Basil Thampi

7:31 PM IST: Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma wins the toss and opts to bat first against SunRisers Hyderabad.

7:14 PM IST: Form guide (latest first)

Mumbai Indians Lost to Kolkata Knight Riders by 34 runs, beat Chennai Super Kings by 46 runs, lost to Rajasthan Royals by five wickets

SunRisers Hyderabad beat Kings XI Punjab by 45 runs, lost to Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets, lost to Chennai Super Kings by six wickets

7:00 PM IST: In 13 matches, Mumbai Indians have won six while SunRisers Hyderabad have seven.

6:54 PM IST: Here are the likely XIs:

MI: Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Rahul Chahar, Beuran Hendricks, Jasprit Bumrah, Lasith Malinga

SRH: Martin Guptill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson (c), Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Abhishek Sharma, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, K Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma

Preview

First thing first. Mumbai Indians are one win away from from the playoff spot. They could have done it at Eden Gardens, but despite Hardik Pandya's brilliance, they came short against Andre Russell-powered Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). And now, they have two matches to do it, both at home -- first, tonight against SunRisers Hyderabad. Then against KKR, on Sunday.

The Rohit Sharma-led side is a confident lot, and they have the resources to be confident. Just look at the line-up. Then, they have the numbers aligning themselves. Since lifting the trophy for the first time in 2013, they have won the tournament every alternate year -- 2015, 2017 and ?. There's no harm in believing in numerology, after all, sports are about numbers.

Then, there is SRH. Finalists last season, and one of the best sides this season. But the absence of David Warner, after the departure of Jonny Bairstow, has effectively compromised their top-order. And they too need at least a win to take part in the next stage. For them, thanks to a far superior net run rate, a win tonight, and they will overtake Mumbai in the third place on same points though.

Squads:

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav, Yuvraj Singh, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Mitchell McClenaghan, Mayank Markande, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Anmolpreet Singh, Siddhesh Lad, Ankul Roy, Evin Lewis, Pankaj Jaiswal, Ben Cutting, Ishan Kishan, Aditya Tare, Rasikh Salam, Barinder Sran, Jayant Yadav, Beuran Hendricks.

SunRisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson, Basil Thampi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Hooda, Manish Pandey, T Natarajan, Ricky Bhui, Sandeep Sharma, Siddarth Kaul, Shreevats Goswami, Khaleel Ahmed, Yusuf Pathan, Billy Stanlake, Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi, Shakib Al Hasan, Wriddhiman Saha, Martin Guptill, Vijay Shankar, Abhishek Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem.