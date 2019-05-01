﻿
A vintage MS Dhoni led Chennai Super Kings to an 80-run win over Delhi Capitals in the 50th match of IPL 2019 to reclaim the top spot

Outlook Web Bureau 01 May 2019
Screengrab: IPL
2019-05-01T23:35:26+0530

The 50th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Delhi Capitals (DC) at Chepauk on Wednesday was all about Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

First, the 37-year-old made sure CSK score a very good total of 179, then returned to execute his masterplan on the field. But that's not all, he also effected two unimaginable stumpings in space of three balls to dismiss Chris Morris and Shreyas Iyer, off the bowling of Ravindra Jadeja.

Watch both the stumpings here:

Delhi Capitals innings was folded for 99 as Chennai Super Kings registered a massive 80-run win to reclaim the top spot. Imran Tahir took a four-wicket haul to set up the win.

