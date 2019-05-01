The 50th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Delhi Capitals (DC) at Chepauk on Wednesday was all about Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

First, the 37-year-old made sure CSK score a very good total of 179, then returned to execute his masterplan on the field. But that's not all, he also effected two unimaginable stumpings in space of three balls to dismiss Chris Morris and Shreyas Iyer, off the bowling of Ravindra Jadeja.

Watch both the stumpings here:

Delhi Capitals innings was folded for 99 as Chennai Super Kings registered a massive 80-run win to reclaim the top spot. Imran Tahir took a four-wicket haul to set up the win.