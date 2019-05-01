﻿
CSK set a 180-run target for DC after a sluggish start. With MS Dhoni in full flow, they added 77 for one wicket in the last five overs.

Screengrab: IPL
There was uncertainty over MS Dhoni's participation in the 50th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Delhi Capitals (DC) at Chapauk with the former India captain suffering from a fever.

But the 37-year-old not only returned to lead his side in the battle for the top spot but also played a brilliant knock off 44 off 22, including four fours and three sixes. But one six stood out.

In the penultimate over, Chris Morris released a nasty beamer, heading for the head. But Dhoni connected it for a six over fine leg. Morris didn't forget to apologise.

CSK set a 180-run target for the visitors after a sluggish start. With Dhoni in full flow, they added 77 for one wicket in the last five overs.

Outlook Web Bureau Mahendra Singh Dhoni Chennai Cricket - IPL Cricket Video IPL Video T20 Cricket Sports

