IOA Threatens Shifting National Games Out Of Goa After It Seeks Yet Another Postponement

The Indian Olympic Association on Sunday threatened to shift the 36th National Games out of Goa after the coastal state once again expressed its inability to host the multi-sporting event in November.

IOA Secretary General Rajeev Mehta said that the national apex body's Executive Board will soon meet to discuss the option of shifting the Games elsewhere after the Goa government sought postponement of the multi-sporting event next year.

"The Goa government has sought postponement after postponement. After seeking a postponement, they will say all right we will hold the Games but afterward will say we cannot hold it at this period and will seek another postponement," Mehta told PTI.

"We are losing patience because we have started realising that the Goa government lacks the commitment to host the Games. The IOA Executive Council will very soon have a meeting and discuss the option of shifting the Games elsewhere. We will then plan out and go ahead (for an alternative venue). It cannot continue like this on and on," he added.

After Kerala hosted the previous edition in 2015, Goa has struggled to create the infrastructure. Four postponements have been sought in the last three years.

The Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said a few days back that it will not be possible to host the National Games on the scheduled date in November and sought time for next year.

The next three National Games have already been allotted to Chhattisgarh, Uttarakhand and Meghalaya.