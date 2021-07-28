India at Tokyo Olympics: Day 6 Full Results - PV Sindhu, Deepika Kumari Stay On Course

PV Sindhu and Deepika Kumari remained on course to win a medal at Tokyo Olympics. Sindhu, the Rio 2016 badminton silver medallist, topped her group on Wednesday and advanced to the pre-quarterfinals where the tournament will get more competitive. Deepika Kumari, the world No. 1, was the only Indian archer to progress to the round of 16 after veteran Tarundeep Rai and Pravin Jadhav made good starts but fizzled out in the individual competition. Pooja Rani became the third women after Mary Kom and Lovlina Borgohain to win her first-round boxing match as she moved to the quarters with a tactical win against a rookie from Algeria. But bad news continued from the women's hockey camp as Rani's team crashed to their third successive defeat, this time against Great Britain. So far, India have a lone silver medal won by Mirabai Chanu in weightlifting on Saturday. (MEDAL TALLY | Day 6 HIGHLIGHTS)



India at Tokyo Olympics - Complete Day 6 (July 28) results



ARCHERY



Women’s individual



Round of 64: Deepika Kumari beat Karma (BHU) 6-0



Round of 32: Deepika Kumari beat Jennifer Mucino-Fernandez (US) 6-4 to reach Round of 16



Men’s individual



Round of 64: Tarundeep Rai beat Oleksii Hunbin (UKR) 6-4



Round of 32: Tarundeep Rai lost to Itay Shanny (ISR) 6-5 after a shootoff



Round of 64: Pravin Jadhav beat Galsan Bazarzhapov (ROC) 6-0



Round of 32: Pravin Jadhav lost to Brady Ellison (USA) 6-0



BADMINTON



Women’s singles



Group J - PV Sindhu beat Ngan Yi Cheung (HKG) 21-9, 2-16 to top group and advance to Round of 16



Men’s singles



Group D - B Sai Praneeth lost to Mark Caljouw (NED) 21-14, 21-14 to finish last in group and exit Tokyo 2020



BOXING



Women’s 75kg



Round of 16 - Pooja Rani beat Ichrak Chaib (ALG) 5-0 to advance to quarters



HOCKEY



Women



Pool A - India lost to Great Britain 4-1 for their third straight defeat



ROWING



Lightweight Men’s Double Sculls Semi-finals A/B 2



Arjun Lal Jat/Arvind Singh finished 6th and last to exit competition



SAILING



Men’s 49er



KC Ganapathy/Varun Thakkar - 18th out of 19 pairs last four races.

