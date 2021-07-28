July 28, 2021
India at Tokyo Olympics: Day 6 Full Results - PV Sindhu, Deepika Kumari Stay On Course

The Indian women's hockey team suffered its third straight defeat in a group match against Great Britain.

Outlook Web Bureau 28 July 2021, Last Updated at 4:36 pm
Deepika Kumari remained in line for a medal at Tokyo 2020 by making the round of 16 on Wednesday.
PV Sindhu and Deepika Kumari remained on course to win a medal at Tokyo Olympics. Sindhu, the Rio 2016 badminton silver medallist, topped her group on Wednesday and advanced to the pre-quarterfinals where the tournament will get more competitive. Deepika Kumari, the world No. 1, was the only Indian archer to progress to the round of 16 after veteran Tarundeep Rai and Pravin Jadhav made good starts but fizzled out in the individual competition. Pooja Rani became the third women after Mary Kom and Lovlina Borgohain to win her first-round boxing match as she moved to the quarters with a tactical win against a rookie from Algeria. But bad news continued from the women's hockey camp as Rani's team crashed to their third successive defeat, this time against Great Britain. So far, India have a lone silver medal won by Mirabai Chanu in weightlifting on Saturday. (MEDAL TALLY | Day 6 HIGHLIGHTS)

India at Tokyo Olympics - Complete Day 6 (July 28) results

ARCHERY

Women’s individual

Round of 64: Deepika Kumari beat Karma (BHU) 6-0

Round of 32: Deepika Kumari beat Jennifer Mucino-Fernandez  (US) 6-4 to reach Round of 16

Men’s individual

Round of 64: Tarundeep Rai beat Oleksii Hunbin (UKR) 6-4

Round of 32: Tarundeep Rai lost to Itay Shanny (ISR) 6-5 after a shootoff

Round of 64: Pravin Jadhav beat Galsan Bazarzhapov (ROC) 6-0

Round of 32: Pravin Jadhav lost to Brady Ellison (USA) 6-0

BADMINTON

Women’s singles

Group J - PV Sindhu beat Ngan Yi Cheung (HKG) 21-9, 2-16 to top group and advance to Round of 16

Men’s singles

Group D - B Sai Praneeth lost to Mark Caljouw (NED) 21-14, 21-14 to finish last in group and exit Tokyo 2020

BOXING

Women’s 75kg

Round of 16 - Pooja Rani beat Ichrak Chaib (ALG) 5-0 to advance to quarters

HOCKEY

Women

Pool A - India lost to Great Britain 4-1 for their third straight defeat

ROWING

Lightweight Men’s Double Sculls Semi-finals A/B 2

Arjun Lal Jat/Arvind Singh finished 6th and last to exit competition

SAILING

Men’s 49er

KC Ganapathy/Varun Thakkar - 18th out of 19 pairs last four races.

