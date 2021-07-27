Live, India at Tokyo Olympics, Day 6: Spotlight On PV Sindhu, Deepika Kumari

India won't be competing for any medals today. Wednesday is a day for qualification and elimination as a PV Sindhu seeks to enter the knockout rounds in badminton while archers Deepika Kumari and Tarundeep Rai, with plenty of Olympic experience behind the, trying to survive an early exit from the individual archery competition. The women's hockey team will be one of the first to start in Tokyo 2020 and they will be clashing with Great Britain, the defending champions. So far, India have a lone silver medal won by Mirabai Chanu in weightlifting on Saturday. Follow Indians at Tokyo Olympics live here. (MEDAL TALLY | Day 6 FULL SCHEDULE)





The Indian women's hockey team, winless after two matches, will be looking to lift its performance against Rio 2016 champions Great Britain. India lost 2-0 against Germany in a well contested match and Rani's team will take away a lot of positives from that game especially after the 5-1 drubbing they got from world champions, the Netherlands in its opening pool match.



Rio 2016 silver medallist must win against Ngan Yi Cheung of Hong Kong. A defeat could ruin her chances of topping her group and making the knockout rounds where she is expected to meet the strong Japanese players. B. Sai Praneeth will also be playing his group match but the Indian shuttler will have no chance to progress even he wins against Dutchman Mark Caljouw.



The archers, like the shooters so far, have drawn a blank so far in the team events. Deepika Kumari and Tarundeep Rai will bank on their experience in the individual elimination rounds on Wednesday. It's been quite windy in Tokyo and Deepika is known to falter in such conditions. The world No. 1 has won everything except an Olympic medal. This is her third Olympics.



Boxer Pooja Rani will hope to enter the quarterfinals in the 75 kg category. If she wins against Ichrak Chaib of Algeria, Pooja will be the third Indian boxer to advance after Mary Kom and Lovlina Borgohain.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine