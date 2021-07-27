India at Tokyo Olympics: Full Day 6 (July 28) Schedule - Focus Back On PV Sindhu, Deepika Kumari

Experienced campaigners PV Sindhu, Deepika Kumari and Tarundeep Rai will carry India's hopes at Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday (July 28). While Rio 2016 silver medallist and world badminton champion PV Sindhu will look for her second group win and advance to the knockouts, Deepika and Rai, having been at multiple Olympics, will try to qualify for the medals rounds in individual archery events. Indians won't be competing for any medals on Wednesday. The Indian women's hockey team will clash with reigning Olympic champions Great Britain to win their first points at the group stage. They have lost both their games so far. It's an off day for shooting. So far, India have a lone silver medal won by Mirabai Chanu in weightlifting on Saturday. (MEDAL TALLY | Day 5 RESULTS)



India at Tokyo Olympics - Complete Day 6 (July 28) schedule



*All times are in India Standard Time (IST)



ARCHERY



Women’s individual



Round of 64: Deepika Kumari vs Karma (BHU) - 2:14 PM IST



Round of 32: If Deepika Kumari qualifies - 2:53 PM IST



Men’s individual



Round of 64



Tarundeep Rai vs Oleksii Hunbin (UKR) - 7:30 AM IST



Pravin Jadhav vs Galsan Bazarzhapov (ROC) - 12:30 PM IST



Round of 32



If Tarundeep Rai qualifies - 8:10 AM IST



If Pravin Jadhav qualifies - 1:22 PM IST





BADMINTON



Women’s singles



Group J - PV Sindhu vs Ngan Yi Cheung (HKG) - 7:30 AM IST



Men’s singles



Group D - B Sai Praneeth vs Mark Caljouw (NED) - 2:30 PM IST





BOXING



Women’s 75kg



Round of 16 - Pooja Rani vs Ichrak Chaib (ALG) - 2:33 PM IST



HOCKEY



Women



Pool A - India vs Great Britain - 6:30 AM IST



ROWING



Lightweight Men’s Double Sculls Semi-finals A/B 2



Arjun Lal Jat/Arvind Singh - 8:00 AM IST



SAILING



Men’s 49er



KC Ganapathy/Varun Thakkar - Race 2,3 and 4 - 8:35 AM IST onwards



