July 27, 2021
India at Tokyo Olympics: Full Day 6 (July 28) Schedule - Focus Back On PV Sindhu, Deepika Kumari

On Day 6 of Tokyo 2020 on Wednesday, the Indian women's hockey team will looking for its first points after two straight losses. Watch live

Outlook Web Bureau 27 July 2021, Last Updated at 6:03 pm
Rio 2016 badminton singles silver medallist PV Sindhu is aiming to top her group with a win on Wednesday.
AP Photo
2021-07-27T18:03:00+05:30

Experienced campaigners PV Sindhu, Deepika Kumari and Tarundeep Rai will carry India's hopes at Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday (July 28). While Rio 2016 silver medallist and world badminton champion PV Sindhu will look for her second group win and advance to the knockouts, Deepika and Rai, having been at multiple Olympics, will try to qualify for the medals rounds in individual archery events. Indians won't be competing for any medals on Wednesday. The Indian women's hockey team will clash with reigning Olympic champions Great Britain to win their first points at the group stage. They have lost both their games so far. It's an off day for shooting. So far, India have a lone silver medal won by Mirabai Chanu in weightlifting on Saturday. (MEDAL TALLY | Day 5 RESULTS)

India at Tokyo Olympics - Complete Day 6 (July 28) schedule

*All times are in India Standard Time (IST)

ARCHERY

Women’s individual

Round of 64: Deepika Kumari vs Karma (BHU) - 2:14 PM IST

Round of 32: If Deepika Kumari qualifies - 2:53 PM IST

Men’s individual

Round of 64

Tarundeep Rai vs Oleksii Hunbin (UKR) - 7:30 AM IST

Pravin Jadhav vs Galsan Bazarzhapov (ROC) - 12:30 PM IST

Round of 32

If Tarundeep Rai qualifies - 8:10 AM IST

If Pravin Jadhav qualifies - 1:22 PM IST


BADMINTON

Women’s singles

Group J - PV Sindhu vs Ngan Yi Cheung (HKG) - 7:30 AM IST

Men’s singles

Group D - B Sai Praneeth vs Mark Caljouw (NED) - 2:30 PM IST


BOXING

Women’s 75kg

Round of 16 - Pooja Rani vs Ichrak Chaib (ALG) - 2:33 PM IST

HOCKEY

Women

Pool A - India vs Great Britain - 6:30 AM IST

ROWING

Lightweight Men’s Double Sculls Semi-finals A/B 2

Arjun Lal Jat/Arvind Singh - 8:00 AM IST

SAILING

Men’s 49er

KC Ganapathy/Varun Thakkar - Race 2,3 and 4 - 8:35 AM IST onwards

WATCH TOKYO 2020 LIVE

Tokyo 2020 Olympics is being telecast live on the Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 2 HD, Sony SIX and Sony SIX HD TV channels in India.

Sony TEN 3, Sony TEN 3 HD, Sony TEN 4 and Sony TEN 4 HD is broadcasting Tokyo 2020 in regional languages as well. National broadcasters Doordarshan (DD Sports and DD National) are simulcasting the events.

On the digital platform, live streaming of the Tokyo Olympics is available on Sony Liv.

