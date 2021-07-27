India at Tokyo Olympics: Full Day 6 (July 28) Schedule - Focus Back On PV Sindhu, Deepika Kumari

Experienced campaigners PV Sindhu, Deepika Kumari and Tarundeep Rai will carry India's hopes at Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday (July 28). While Rio 2016 silver medallist and world badminton champion PV Sindhu will look for her second group win and advance to the knockouts, Deepika and Rai, having been at multiple Olympics, will try to qualify for the medals rounds in individual archery events. Indians won't be competing for any medals on Wednesday. The Indian women's hockey team will clash with reigning Olympic champions Great Britain to win their first points at the group stage. They have lost both their games so far. It's an off day for shooting. So far, India have a lone silver medal won by Mirabai Chanu in weightlifting on Saturday. (MEDAL TALLY | Day 5 RESULTS)
India at Tokyo Olympics - Complete Day 6 (July 28) schedule
*All times are in India Standard Time (IST)
ARCHERY
Women’s individual
Round of 64: Deepika Kumari vs Karma (BHU) - 2:14 PM IST
Round of 32: If Deepika Kumari qualifies - 2:53 PM IST
Men’s individual
Round of 64
Tarundeep Rai vs Oleksii Hunbin (UKR) - 7:30 AM IST
Pravin Jadhav vs Galsan Bazarzhapov (ROC) - 12:30 PM IST
Round of 32
If Tarundeep Rai qualifies - 8:10 AM IST
If Pravin Jadhav qualifies - 1:22 PM IST
BADMINTON
Women’s singles
Group J - PV Sindhu vs Ngan Yi Cheung (HKG) - 7:30 AM IST
Men’s singles
Group D - B Sai Praneeth vs Mark Caljouw (NED) - 2:30 PM IST
BOXING
Women’s 75kg
Round of 16 - Pooja Rani vs Ichrak Chaib (ALG) - 2:33 PM IST
HOCKEY
Women
Pool A - India vs Great Britain - 6:30 AM IST
ROWING
Lightweight Men’s Double Sculls Semi-finals A/B 2
Arjun Lal Jat/Arvind Singh - 8:00 AM IST
SAILING
Men’s 49er
KC Ganapathy/Varun Thakkar - Race 2,3 and 4 - 8:35 AM IST onwards
WATCH TOKYO 2020 LIVE
Tokyo 2020 Olympics is being telecast live on the Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 2 HD, Sony SIX and Sony SIX HD TV channels in India.
Sony TEN 3, Sony TEN 3 HD, Sony TEN 4 and Sony TEN 4 HD is broadcasting Tokyo 2020 in regional languages as well. National broadcasters Doordarshan (DD Sports and DD National) are simulcasting the events.
On the digital platform, live streaming of the Tokyo Olympics is available on Sony Liv.
