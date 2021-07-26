Live, Tokyo Olympics, Day 5: Can Mixed Team Shooters Give India Some Much-Needed Cheer?

India's shooters continue to grab attention at Tokyo Olympics. Although they have drawn a blank so far in Tokyo 2020, Day 5 on Tuesday could be a day of redemption as India's best change to return with a clutch of medals from the mixed team pistol and rifle events will centre around the Asaka Shooting range. So far, India have a lone silver medal won by Mirabai Chanu in weightlifting on Saturday. The shooters and archers have been disappointing so far but racquet sports events - badminton and table tennis -- still give a glimmer of hope. Follow live updates and scores of India's events on Tuesday. (FULL DAY 5 SCHEDULE | MEDAL TALLY | NEWS)



SHOOTING PREVIEW



India’s Air Pistol and Air Rifle shooters are all set for the Mixed Team events. The 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team and 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team competitions are making their Olympic debuts and India are looking very good on form.



In 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team, India will have two pairs -- Saurabh Chaudhary and Manu Bhaker and Abhishek Verma and Yashaswini Singh Deswal. In 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team, India will field another two pairs -- Divyansh Singh Panwar and Elavenil Valarivan and Deepak Kumar and Anjum Moudgil.



Like all shooting events, there will be qualifiers and then the medal rounds. After the first qualification stage, the top eight pairs progress to the second qualification stage. The top two pairs at the end of the second qualification stage will contest the gold-medal match while the third and fourth-placed pairs will play the bronze-medal match.



On paper, India could win four medals from the shooting range on Tuesday. India best return from shooting has been at London 2012 when Vijay Kumar won silver and Gagan Narang bronze.

