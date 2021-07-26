Live Streaming of Tokyo Olympics, India's Full Schedule On July 27 - Focus On Mixed Team Shooting

July 26, 2021
On Day 5 of Tokyo 2020 on Tuesday, India bank on their shooters to add to Mirabai Chanu's silver medal.

Outlook Web Bureau 26 July 2021, Last Updated at 9:13 pm
Manu Bhaker and Saurabh Chaudhary will be a medal contender in the mixed team 10m air pistol event in Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday (July 27). Watch the shooting finals live.
Courtesy: NRAI
2021-07-26T21:13:56+05:30

India's shooters will in focus on Day 5 of Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday. India's young guns like Manu Bhaker and Saurabh Chaudhary, Elavenil Valarivan and Divyansh Singh Panwar are in line to win medals in the mixed team events at the Asaka Shooting Range. So far, India have a lone silver medal won by Mirabai Chanu in weightlifting on Saturday. The shooters and arches have been disappointing so far. Veteran Achanta Sharath Kamal is the only Indian surviving in the table tennis competition. He will be facing Olympic champion Ma Long of China in a third-round match.  (MEDAL TALLY | Day 4 HIGHLIGHTS)

Tokyo Olympics: Below is India's Day 5 (July 27) schedule

BADMINTON

Men’s Doubles: Group A - Chirag Shetty/Satwiksairaj Rankireddy vs Ben Lane/Sean Vendy (GBR) - 8:30 AM IST

BOXING

Women's welterweight Round of 16: Nadine Apetz (GERMANY) vs Lovlina Borgohain (IND) - 10:57 AM IST

HOCKEY

Men: Pool A - India vs Spain - 6:30 AM IST

SAILING

Women’s Laser Radial: Nethra Kumanan, Race 5 and 6 - 8:35 AM IST onwards

Men’s Laser Standard: Vishnu Saravanan, Race 4, 5 and 6 - 8:45 AM IST onwards

Men’s 49er: KC Ganapathy/Varun Thakkar - Race 1, 2 and 3 - 11:20 AM IST onwards

SHOOTING

10m Air Pistol Mixed Team

Qualification Stage 1 - Manu Bhaker/Saurabh Chaudhary and Yashaswini Singh Deswal/Abhishek Verma - 5:30 AM IST

Qualification Stage 2 - 6:15 AM IST

Bronze medal match - 7:30 AM IST

Gold medal match - 8:07 AM IST

10m Air Rifle Mixed Team

Qualification Stage 1 - Elavenil Valarivan/Divyansh Singh Panwar and Deepak Kumar/Anjum Moudgil - 9:45 AM IST

Qualification Stage 2 - 10:30 AM IST

Bronze medal match - 11:45 AM IST

Gold medal match - 12:22 PM IST

TABLE TENNIS

Men’s Singles (Round 3): Sharath Kamal vs Ma Long (CHN) - 8:30 AM IST

WATCH TOKYO 2020 LIVE

Tokyo 2020 Olympics is being telecast live on the Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 2 HD, Sony SIX and Sony SIX HD TV channels in India.

Sony TEN 3, Sony TEN 3 HD, Sony TEN 4 and Sony TEN 4 HD is broadcasting Tokyo 2020 in regional languages as well. National broadcasters Doordarshan (DD Sports and DD National) are simulcasting the events.

On the digital platform, live streaming of the Tokyo Olympics is available on Sony Liv.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
