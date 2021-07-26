Live Streaming of Tokyo Olympics, India's Full Schedule On July 27 - Focus On Mixed Team Shooting

India's shooters will in focus on Day 5 of Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday. India's young guns like Manu Bhaker and Saurabh Chaudhary, Elavenil Valarivan and Divyansh Singh Panwar are in line to win medals in the mixed team events at the Asaka Shooting Range. So far, India have a lone silver medal won by Mirabai Chanu in weightlifting on Saturday. The shooters and arches have been disappointing so far. Veteran Achanta Sharath Kamal is the only Indian surviving in the table tennis competition. He will be facing Olympic champion Ma Long of China in a third-round match. (MEDAL TALLY | Day 4 HIGHLIGHTS)



Tokyo Olympics: Below is India's Day 5 (July 27) schedule



BADMINTON



Men’s Doubles: Group A - Chirag Shetty/Satwiksairaj Rankireddy vs Ben Lane/Sean Vendy (GBR) - 8:30 AM IST



BOXING



Women's welterweight Round of 16: Nadine Apetz (GERMANY) vs Lovlina Borgohain (IND) - 10:57 AM IST



HOCKEY



Men: Pool A - India vs Spain - 6:30 AM IST



SAILING



Women’s Laser Radial: Nethra Kumanan, Race 5 and 6 - 8:35 AM IST onwards



Men’s Laser Standard: Vishnu Saravanan, Race 4, 5 and 6 - 8:45 AM IST onwards



Men’s 49er: KC Ganapathy/Varun Thakkar - Race 1, 2 and 3 - 11:20 AM IST onwards



SHOOTING



10m Air Pistol Mixed Team



Qualification Stage 1 - Manu Bhaker/Saurabh Chaudhary and Yashaswini Singh Deswal/Abhishek Verma - 5:30 AM IST



Qualification Stage 2 - 6:15 AM IST



Bronze medal match - 7:30 AM IST



Gold medal match - 8:07 AM IST



10m Air Rifle Mixed Team



Qualification Stage 1 - Elavenil Valarivan/Divyansh Singh Panwar and Deepak Kumar/Anjum Moudgil - 9:45 AM IST



Qualification Stage 2 - 10:30 AM IST



Bronze medal match - 11:45 AM IST



Gold medal match - 12:22 PM IST



TABLE TENNIS



Men’s Singles (Round 3): Sharath Kamal vs Ma Long (CHN) - 8:30 AM IST



WATCH TOKYO 2020 LIVE



Tokyo 2020 Olympics is being telecast live on the Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 2 HD, Sony SIX and Sony SIX HD TV channels in India.



Sony TEN 3, Sony TEN 3 HD, Sony TEN 4 and Sony TEN 4 HD is broadcasting Tokyo 2020 in regional languages as well. National broadcasters Doordarshan (DD Sports and DD National) are simulcasting the events.



On the digital platform, live streaming of the Tokyo Olympics is available on Sony Liv.

