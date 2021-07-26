Live Streaming of Tokyo Olympics, India's Full Schedule On July 27 - Focus On Mixed Team Shooting

India's shooters will in focus on Day 5 of Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday. India's young guns like Manu Bhaker and Saurabh Chaudhary, Elavenil Valarivan and Divyansh Singh Panwar are in line to win medals in the mixed team events at the Asaka Shooting Range. So far, India have a lone silver medal won by Mirabai Chanu in weightlifting on Saturday. The shooters and arches have been disappointing so far. Veteran Achanta Sharath Kamal is the only Indian surviving in the table tennis competition. He will be facing Olympic champion Ma Long of China in a third-round match. (MEDAL TALLY | Day 4 HIGHLIGHTS)
Tokyo Olympics: Below is India's Day 5 (July 27) schedule
BADMINTON
Men’s Doubles: Group A - Chirag Shetty/Satwiksairaj Rankireddy vs Ben Lane/Sean Vendy (GBR) - 8:30 AM IST
BOXING
Women's welterweight Round of 16: Nadine Apetz (GERMANY) vs Lovlina Borgohain (IND) - 10:57 AM IST
HOCKEY
Men: Pool A - India vs Spain - 6:30 AM IST
SAILING
Women’s Laser Radial: Nethra Kumanan, Race 5 and 6 - 8:35 AM IST onwards
Men’s Laser Standard: Vishnu Saravanan, Race 4, 5 and 6 - 8:45 AM IST onwards
Men’s 49er: KC Ganapathy/Varun Thakkar - Race 1, 2 and 3 - 11:20 AM IST onwards
SHOOTING
10m Air Pistol Mixed Team
Qualification Stage 1 - Manu Bhaker/Saurabh Chaudhary and Yashaswini Singh Deswal/Abhishek Verma - 5:30 AM IST
Qualification Stage 2 - 6:15 AM IST
Bronze medal match - 7:30 AM IST
Gold medal match - 8:07 AM IST
10m Air Rifle Mixed Team
Qualification Stage 1 - Elavenil Valarivan/Divyansh Singh Panwar and Deepak Kumar/Anjum Moudgil - 9:45 AM IST
Qualification Stage 2 - 10:30 AM IST
Bronze medal match - 11:45 AM IST
Gold medal match - 12:22 PM IST
TABLE TENNIS
Men’s Singles (Round 3): Sharath Kamal vs Ma Long (CHN) - 8:30 AM IST
WATCH TOKYO 2020 LIVE
Tokyo 2020 Olympics is being telecast live on the Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 2 HD, Sony SIX and Sony SIX HD TV channels in India.
Sony TEN 3, Sony TEN 3 HD, Sony TEN 4 and Sony TEN 4 HD is broadcasting Tokyo 2020 in regional languages as well. National broadcasters Doordarshan (DD Sports and DD National) are simulcasting the events.
On the digital platform, live streaming of the Tokyo Olympics is available on Sony Liv.
