Live Scores, Tokyo Olympics, Day 4: Spotlight On Archers, Shooters Again; Big Day For Bhavani Devi

After a medal-less Day 3 on Sunday, India will look to add to Saikhom Mirabai Chanu's silver medal on Day 4 of Tokyo Olympics on Monday. Archers, shooters, fencer Bhavani Devi will be featuring in disciplines that will have medals up for grabs. The rest on show will be looking to advance in their quest for a podium finish. Among them are star table tennis players Manika Batra and Achanta Sharath Kamal and India's badminton men's doubles pair of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, who have to summon their giant-killing act to the fore against the world's No. 1 team from Indonesia. All eyes will once again be on the shooters and India's most-experienced marksman, skeet shooter Mairaj Ahmed Khan in his second Olympics after Rio 2016. (DAY 4 SCHEDULE | DAY 3 RESULTS | MEDAL TALLY)





PREVIEW



Men’s skeet is the only event with Indian interest in shooting on Monday. So far India's super-talented youth brigade have drawn a blank either with poor scores (Elavenil Valarivan) or equipment malfunction (Manu Bhaker). They say experience counts in shooting and 48-year-old Mairaj Ahmed Khan has plenty of it. He was 25th out of 30 shooters at the end of qualification on Day 1 on Sunday but Monday could be a different story. There will be another two series of qualifying and Angad Vir Singh Bajwa, 11th overnight, has a good chance to make the final cut. Bajwa holds the world record in skeet.



The archers will be back in action on Monday with the men's team in contention for a medal. Pravin Jadhav, Tarundeep Rai and Atanu Das will face Kazakhstan in a knockout match. A win will take the troika to the quarterfinals where Korea, Japan, China and the Netherlands are already waiting. The archers have failed so far in the mixed team event.



Fencer Bhavani Devi will become the first Indian to take part in an Olympics. The 27-year-old Chennai girl will take part in women's sabre round of 64. She will face Nadia Azizi of Tunisia and is in line to cross swords with world No. 3 Manon Brunet.



In racquet sports, Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy meet the tournament top seeds Kevin Sukamuljo and Marcus Gideon of Indonesia. It will be a group match and the Indians are quite capable of producing an upset. On the tennis court, Sumit Nagal faces world No. 2 Daniil Medvedev of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC). It will perhaps be one of the biggest matches of his career. Nagal beat Denis Istomin of Uzbeskistan in his opening match.



Sharath Kamal, Sutirtha Mukherjee and Manika Batra will also be in action in table tennis.



And the Indian women's hockey team will aspire their first points after the 5-1 hammering against the Netherlands in their opening Pool game. Rani's team plays Germany at 5:45 PM IST, the last event for the Indian contingent on Monday.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine