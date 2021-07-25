July 25, 2021
Tokyo Olympics: India's Results At A Glance On Day 3 (July 25) - A Medal-Less Day

India did not finish among the medals on Sunday. Get complete results of Day 3 here

Outlook Web Bureau 25 July 2021, Last Updated at 6:12 pm
At Tokyo 2020 on Sunday, Mary Kom made a winning start in her quest for a second Olympic medal. The 38-year-old supermom had won bronze in London 2012.
AP Photo
India could not add on to their medal tally on Day 3 of Tokyo Olympics on Sunday. While the much-touted shooters failed for the second successive day, London 2012 boxing bronze medallist MC Mary Kom and Rio 2016 badminton silver medallist PV Sindhu made winning starts. Manika Batra advanced with an emphatic Round 2 win in table tennis but the day ended on a poor note when world champions Australia thrashed India 7-1 in a men's hockey pool match. Weightlifter Saikhom Mirabai Chanu gave India a historic start by winning a medal (silver) on the first day of an Olympics. (HIGHLIGHTS OF DAY 3 | MEDAL TALLY)

Here's full results of India's activities at Tokyo 2020 on Sunday (July 25).

ARTISTIC GYMNASTICS

Pranati Nayak:  At the Ariake Gymnastics Centre, Pranati Nayak fell short of making the cut for the medal rounds in any of the five artistic gymnastics events.

BADMINTON

Women's singles group play: PV Sindhu vs Ksenia Polikarpova

PV Sindhu began her quest for gold with a 21-7, 21-10 win over Ksenia Polikarpova of Israel in her first match of Group J ( Full report here)

BOXING

Men’s Lightweight (57-63 kg): Manish Kaushik vs Luke McCormack

Manish Kumar lost 4-1 vs Luke McCormack of Great Britain.

Women’s flyweight (48-51 kg): MC Mary Kom vs Miguelina Hernandez

Mary Kom advanced to the pre-quarters after a 4-1 victory in the round of 32 over Miguelina Hernandez Garcia ( Full report here)

India's Manika Batra competes during the table tennis women's singles second round match against Ukrain's Margaryta Pesotska at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 25, 2021, in Tokyo.  Photo: AP Photo

TABLE TENNIS

Men's singles: G Sathiyan vs Lam Siu Hang

Sathiyan Gnanasekaran crashed out in the second round after getting a Round 1 bye. The 26th seeded Indian lost to to world No. 95 Lam Siu Hang of Hong Kong at the Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium 7-11, 11-7, 11-4, 11-5, 9-11, 10-12, 6-11.

Women's singles: Manika Batra vs Margaryta Pesotska

A fighting Manika Batra defeated 20th seed Margaryta Pesotska of Ukraine 4-3 ( 4-11, 4-11, 11-7, 12-10, 8-11, 11-5, 11-7) in the second round at the Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium. ( Full report here)

TENNIS

Women's doubles: Liudmyla Kichenok/Nadiia Kichenok vs Sania Mirza/Ankita Raina

Sania Mirza and Ankita Raina Tokyo 2020 campaign came to an early end. At the Ariake Tennis Park, Sania Mirza-Ankita Raina lost to Ukraine’s Nadiia Kichenok and Lydumyla Kichenok 6-0, 6(0)-7(7), 8-10.

HOCKEY

Men's group play: India vs Australia

India lost 7-1 in their second group match vs world champions Australia (Full report here)

ROWING

Men: Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh in lightweight double sculls repechage

Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh kept their Tokyo Olympics campaign alive with a third-place finish in the repechage round. The repechage race allows boats who didn’t make it to the semi-finals after the heats a second chance to make the last-four cut.

SAILING

Men's laser standard: Vishnu Saravanan

Vishnu Saravanan 14th in first day of qualifying

Women's laser radial: Nethra Kumanan

Nethra Kumanan is 27th in the overall standings after Day 1 of qualifying. (Full report here)

Note: Both Nethra Kumanan and Vishnu Saravanan will take part in 10 qualifying races and have to be placed in the top-10 overall to qualify for the final in their respective categories.

SHOOTING

Men’s 10m Air Rifle: Deepak Kumar and Divyansh Singh Panwar

Deepak Kumar finished 26th and Divyansh Singh Panwar 32nd in the men’s 10m air rifle qualification round. The top eight advance to the final.

Women’s 10m Air Pistol: Manu Bhaker and Yashaswini Singh Deswal

Manu Bhaker finished 12th and Yashaswini Singh Deswal 13th in the qualification round. They needed to be in the top eight for a place in the final.  (Full report here)

Men's Skeet: Mairaj Ahmad Khan and Angad Vir Singh

Angad Vir Singh Bajwa and Mairaj Ahmad Khan were 10th and 25th, respectively after the first day of qualifying in the men’s skeet shooting event at the Asaka Shooting Range in Tokyo

SWIMMING

Men’s 100m backstroke: Srihari Nataraj

Srihari has failed to qualify for the semis. He finished fifth in Heat 3 with a timing of 54.31 seconds.

Women’s 100m backstroke: Maana Patel

Maana Patel could not qualify for the semifinals as she finished second in her heat with a time of 1.05.20.

