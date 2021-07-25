Tokyo Olympics: India's Results At A Glance On Day 3 (July 25) - A Medal-Less Day

India could not add on to their medal tally on Day 3 of Tokyo Olympics on Sunday. While the much-touted shooters failed for the second successive day, London 2012 boxing bronze medallist MC Mary Kom and Rio 2016 badminton silver medallist PV Sindhu made winning starts. Manika Batra advanced with an emphatic Round 2 win in table tennis but the day ended on a poor note when world champions Australia thrashed India 7-1 in a men's hockey pool match. Weightlifter Saikhom Mirabai Chanu gave India a historic start by winning a medal (silver) on the first day of an Olympics. (HIGHLIGHTS OF DAY 3 | MEDAL TALLY)



Here's full results of India's activities at Tokyo 2020 on Sunday (July 25).



ARTISTIC GYMNASTICS

Pranati Nayak: At the Ariake Gymnastics Centre, Pranati Nayak fell short of making the cut for the medal rounds in any of the five artistic gymnastics events.



BADMINTON



Women's singles group play: PV Sindhu vs Ksenia Polikarpova



PV Sindhu began her quest for gold with a 21-7, 21-10 win over Ksenia Polikarpova of Israel in her first match of Group J ( Full report here)



BOXING



Men’s Lightweight (57-63 kg): Manish Kaushik vs Luke McCormack



Manish Kumar lost 4-1 vs Luke McCormack of Great Britain.



Women’s flyweight (48-51 kg): MC Mary Kom vs Miguelina Hernandez



Mary Kom advanced to the pre-quarters after a 4-1 victory in the round of 32 over Miguelina Hernandez Garcia ( Full report here)





Women's doubles: Liudmyla Kichenok/Nadiia Kichenok vs Sania Mirza/Ankita Raina



Sania Mirza and Ankita Raina Tokyo 2020 campaign came to an early end. At the Ariake Tennis Park, Sania Mirza-Ankita Raina lost to Ukraine’s Nadiia Kichenok and Lydumyla Kichenok 6-0, 6(0)-7(7), 8-10.



HOCKEY



Men's group play: India vs Australia



India lost 7-1 in their second group match vs world champions Australia (Full report here)



ROWING



Men: Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh in lightweight double sculls repechage



Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh kept their Tokyo Olympics campaign alive with a third-place finish in the repechage round. The repechage race allows boats who didn’t make it to the semi-finals after the heats a second chance to make the last-four cut.



SAILING



Men's laser standard: Vishnu Saravanan



Vishnu Saravanan 14th in first day of qualifying



Women's laser radial: Nethra Kumanan



Nethra Kumanan is 27th in the overall standings after Day 1 of qualifying. (Full report here)



Note: Both Nethra Kumanan and Vishnu Saravanan will take part in 10 qualifying races and have to be placed in the top-10 overall to qualify for the final in their respective categories.



SHOOTING



Men’s 10m Air Rifle: Deepak Kumar and Divyansh Singh Panwar



Deepak Kumar finished 26th and Divyansh Singh Panwar 32nd in the men’s 10m air rifle qualification round. The top eight advance to the final.



Women’s 10m Air Pistol: Manu Bhaker and Yashaswini Singh Deswal



Manu Bhaker finished 12th and Yashaswini Singh Deswal 13th in the qualification round. They needed to be in the top eight for a place in the final. (Full report here)



Men's Skeet: Mairaj Ahmad Khan and Angad Vir Singh



Angad Vir Singh Bajwa and Mairaj Ahmad Khan were 10th and 25th, respectively after the first day of qualifying in the men’s skeet shooting event at the Asaka Shooting Range in Tokyo



SWIMMING



Men’s 100m backstroke: Srihari Nataraj



Srihari has failed to qualify for the semis. He finished fifth in Heat 3 with a timing of 54.31 seconds.



Women’s 100m backstroke: Maana Patel



Maana Patel could not qualify for the semifinals as she finished second in her heat with a time of 1.05.20.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine