Saikhom Mirabai Chanu's Silver To Turn Into Gold? Doping Cloud On Zhihui Hou Looms

Indian weightlifter, Saikhom Mirabai Chanu may well end up winning the gold medal in the women's 49kg category at Tokyo Olympic Games.

According to reports, Zhihui Hou, the Chinese lifter, who bagged gold in the Games on Saturday, will be tested by anti-doping authorities.

"She has been asked to stay in Tokyo and the test will be done. The test is definitely happening," media reports quoted a source in the know of developments.

Meanwhile, Mirabai is reaching India today.

Weighlifting remains one of the sports most affected by doping, and it's normal for medal winners to be tested.

On Saturday, Mirabai ended India's over two-decade-long wait for a weightlifting medal at the Olympics. But her effort was outshone by Zhihui's seemingly effortless lift en route to a new Olympic record (210kg (94kg+116kg).

