July 26, 2021
Manipur To Appoint Saikhom Mirabai Chanu As Additional Superintendent Of Police

The state government is also rewarding Mirabai Chanu with Rs 1 crore for winning the silver medal in weightlifting

PTI 26 July 2021, Last Updated at 7:18 pm
Saikhom Mirabai Chanu gave India a dream start on Day 2 of Tokyo 2020 by winning a silver medal in the 49 kg division.
AP Photo
Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Monday announced that weightlifter Saikhom Mirabai Chanu, who won Silver at the Tokyo Olympics, will be appointed as the Additional Superintendent of Police in the state police department. Tokyo Olympics | Full Schedule | Sports News

The state government would also reward her with Rs 1 crore, the chief minister said.

The Olympian who won the silver medal in the 49 kg category will hold the designation of Additional Superintendent of Police (Sports), Singh said.

The Manipur government has also decided to establish a world-class weightlifting academy in the state soon, he added.

Judoka L Sushila Devi will also be promoted from the rank of constable to sub-inspector, Singh said.

All participants of the Tokyo Olympics will be handed a sum of Rs 25 lakhs, he announced.

At least five athletes from Manipur, including Chanu, Devi and boxer Mary Kom, are representing the country at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics.

