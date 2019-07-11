Former India captain Virat Kohli and batting great VVS Laxman slammed Virat Kohli's decision to send MS Dhoni at number seven during their ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 semi-final defeat to New Zealand at Old Trafford, Manchester on Wednesday.

Highlights | Scorecard | Full Coverage

Dhoni, probably playing his last match in India colours, almost pulled off a win for the team. But he got out in the most inopportune moment as India suffered an 18-run loss. Batting

In a post-match show for the official broadcasters, VVS said that it was a "tactical blunder" from Kohli "to send Dhoni that low".

Also Read: Dhoni Gets Out On No-Ball In Semi-Final?

Ganguly shared Laxman's view and said that "In a run-chase like this, you cannot send a batsman like Dhoni at number 7. He could've come to bat early and batted the entire innings. Then we would have had [Ravindra] Jadeja, [Hardik] Pandya, and [Dinesh] Karthik, whose contribution in four and five overs have been immense in the past. He (Karthik) struggles only when he has to begin the game from scratch."

Also Watch: Fuming Kohli Takes It Out On Shastri

In a rain-affected encounter, which needed a reserve day to complete the match, India needed 240 runs to beat New Zealand. But despite a 116-runs stand between Dhoni and Jadeja, India were bundled out for 221.