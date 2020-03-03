ICC Women's T20 World Cup: Brett Lee Heaps Praise On Young Shafali Verma And The 'Different' Indian Team

As India get ready for the semi-final of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020, former Australian pacer Brett Lee heaped praise on the 16-year-old Shafali Verma, saying that the youngster has brought in fearless energy to the side. (More Cricket News)

Shafali has scored 438 runs in the shortest format of the game at a strike-rate of 147.97 and in the ongoing tournament, she has registered 161 runs, with the highest score of 47 against Sri Lanka.

"Shafali Verma has been excellent at the top of the order, she's brought a fearless energy to India's batting and been brilliant to watch. You feel she can go even bigger as well - she hasn't reached 50 yet, which is both exciting for those watching and worrying for the bowlers," International Cricket Council (ICC) quoted Lee as saying.

India became the first side to enter semis and were unbeaten in the group stage. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side will play either England or South Africa for a place in their maiden final.

"We saw from the opener against Australia just how good India can be, and it's no surprise they've continued that form to top Group A. They have never reached the final but this is a different India team from the one they've seen before," Lee said.

"They've combined match-winners in Shafali Verma and Poonam Yadav with consistent players with both bat and ball. We have always known they have some of the best players in the world but now Harmanpreet Kaur has a team around her that can support the big players, and fill in the gaps when they have an off day," he added.

The semi-finals will be played on Thursday, March 5. Defending champions and hosts Australia are the semi-finalists from Group A.