Two prodigious Indian cricketers have contrasting outings on Super Saturday. In Australia, 16-year-old Shafali Verma continued to rock, helping Indian Eves beat Sri Lanka but, in the neigbhouring country New Zealand, Rishabh Pant produced a listless performance in the second Test. (More Cricket News)
In a blistering knock against Sri Lanka, Verma hit 47 off 34 balls with the help of seven fours and a six to power India to a seven-wicket win over Sri Lanka in their final group match. The win helped the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side top Group A with four wins from four.
What highlights of her knock here:
4ï¸ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂâÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ£7ï¸ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂâÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ£ runs— ICC (@ICC) February 29, 2020
3ï¸ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂâÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ£4ï¸ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂâÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ£ balls
7ï¸ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂâÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ£ fours
1ï¸ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂâÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ£ six
Another day, another ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¤¯ knock from Shafali Verma ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¥@oppo Clear in Every Shot | #T20WorldCup | #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/JBJQzCetLR
But, 22-year-old Pant could manage only 12 runs from 14 balls as India failed to post a big total in the first innings against the Kiwis.
And one tweet pretty much summed up the contrasting fortunes of two youngsters: "Shefali Verma is what Rishabh Pant thinks he is".
Shefali Verma is what Rishabh Pant thinks he is— Shubham (@TheDalotCross) February 29, 2020
Here are others:
Is se badiya to men's Tim me Shefali verma ko shamil kr lo profmance thodi to acchi hogi #TeamIndia— Umesh jain (@Umeshjain7) February 29, 2020
Virendra Sehwag > Shefali Verma > Prithvi Shaw— Vijay Singh ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ³ (@ivjaysingh) February 29, 2020
We should have a mixed gender cricket team and include Shefali Verma in place of #RishabhPant #RishabhPant— satya narayana (@satyana54776206) February 29, 2020
One day, Shefali Verma will make Women Cricket popular like Sachin did for Men Cricket. For the first time I have watched the Women Cricket match over Men Cricket Match just because of @TheShafaliVerma . Keep it up , you are going to introduce the beauty of Women Cricket. So ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ— LAXMIKANT DHAYAGODE (@im_laxmikant) February 29, 2020
#shefaliverma plays like you @virendersehwag - a ball is there to be hit only - a rare talent to be nurtured.... https://t.co/5WZ7AeCqDW— Sanjay TilakðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ³ (@santilak) February 29, 2020
@hotstartweets viewers at the stage when Shefali Verma was batting were 1.1 million for INDvsSL at Women's T20 World Cup and 250k for INDvsNZ test match. @BCCIWomen— Tarun Tiwari (@tea_tiwary) February 29, 2020
#NZvIND #RishabhPant— doctorhumour (@humourdoctor) February 29, 2020
Fans , coaches , teammates giving tips and requesting to play a responsible knock
Rishab pant : pic.twitter.com/OQXIxYxV3L
Dhoni don't take more exam of #RishabhPant,now he is also ready to declare himself.— daksh (@Daksh_7781) February 29, 2020
Team India is incomplete without you.@msdhoni #INDvAUS #Dhoni pic.twitter.com/CVs2OQdd6y
ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¤ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂLord #RishabhPant finding new ways to get himself out.. Where is saha¿¿ @indvsnz pic.twitter.com/bRM3QM1aOk— Swapnil Gondule (@swapyy15) February 29, 2020
While Indian eves are already in the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup, men's team are fighting to salvage pride in New Zealand.
At the draw of bails on Day 1, the hosts were 63 without losing a wicket in reply to India's 242 all out. India need to win the match at Hagley Oval to level the two-match series.
Delhi Riots: IB Operative Ankit Sharma Brutally And Repeatedly Stabbed To Death, Says Post-Mortem Report
Delhi Riots: Charged With Murder, Councillor Tahir Hussain Suspended By AAP Till Police Finishes Probe
Delhi Govt Gives Permission To Prosecute Kanhaiya Kumar In Sedition Case
Sensex Crashes 1,448 Points As Global Coronavirus Fear Intensifies; Metal, IT Stocks Tank
Coronavirus Scare: All Inmates Quarantined At ITBP's Delhi Camp Discharged
Barcelona Spain Masters: Saina Newhal, Sameer Verma Enter Quarterfinals, Kidambi Srikanth Loses
It's A Miracle He Survived: Ryan Newman Awake And Speaking After Horror Daytona 500 Crash - VIDEO
PSG President Nasser Al-Khelaifi, Ex-FIFA Secretary General Jerome Valcke Indicted Over World Cup Rights