ICC Women's T20 World Cup: 'Shafali Verma Is What Rishabh Pant Thinks He Is' - Video And Fan Reactions

Cricket fans have a field day on Saturday appreciating the raw talent of Shafali Verma while also sharing decrepitating comments on Rishabh Pant as two Indian talents produced contrasting performances at the 2020 ICC Women's T20 World Cup in Australia and Test match in New Zealand respectively

Outlook Web Bureau 29 February 2020
Shafali Verma and Rishabh Pant
Two prodigious Indian cricketers have contrasting outings on Super Saturday. In Australia, 16-year-old Shafali Verma continued to rock, helping Indian Eves beat Sri Lanka but, in the neigbhouring country New Zealand, Rishabh Pant produced a listless performance in the second Test. (More Cricket News)

In a blistering knock against Sri Lanka, Verma hit 47 off 34 balls with the help of seven fours and a six to power India to a seven-wicket win over Sri Lanka in their final group match. The win helped the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side top Group A with four wins from four.

What highlights of her knock here:

But, 22-year-old Pant could manage only 12 runs from 14 balls as India failed to post a big total in the first innings against the Kiwis.

And one tweet pretty much summed up the contrasting fortunes of two youngsters: "Shefali Verma is what Rishabh Pant thinks he is".

Here are others:

While Indian eves are already in the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup, men's team are fighting to salvage pride in New Zealand.

At the draw of bails on Day 1, the hosts were 63 without losing a wicket in reply to India's 242 all out. India need to win the match at Hagley Oval to level the two-match series.

 

