ICC Women's T20 World Cup: 'Shafali Verma Is What Rishabh Pant Thinks He Is' - Video And Fan Reactions

Two prodigious Indian cricketers have contrasting outings on Super Saturday. In Australia, 16-year-old Shafali Verma continued to rock, helping Indian Eves beat Sri Lanka but, in the neigbhouring country New Zealand, Rishabh Pant produced a listless performance in the second Test. (More Cricket News)

In a blistering knock against Sri Lanka, Verma hit 47 off 34 balls with the help of seven fours and a six to power India to a seven-wicket win over Sri Lanka in their final group match. The win helped the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side top Group A with four wins from four.

What highlights of her knock here:

Another day, another ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¤¯ knock from Shafali Verma ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¥@oppo Clear in Every Shot | #T20WorldCup | #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/JBJQzCetLR — ICC (@ICC) February 29, 2020

But, 22-year-old Pant could manage only 12 runs from 14 balls as India failed to post a big total in the first innings against the Kiwis.

And one tweet pretty much summed up the contrasting fortunes of two youngsters: "Shefali Verma is what Rishabh Pant thinks he is".

Shefali Verma is what Rishabh Pant thinks he is — Shubham (@TheDalotCross) February 29, 2020

Here are others:

Is se badiya to men's Tim me Shefali verma ko shamil kr lo profmance thodi to acchi hogi #TeamIndia — Umesh jain (@Umeshjain7) February 29, 2020

Virendra Sehwag > Shefali Verma > Prithvi Shaw — Vijay Singh ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ³ (@ivjaysingh) February 29, 2020

We should have a mixed gender cricket team and include Shefali Verma in place of #RishabhPant #RishabhPant — satya narayana (@satyana54776206) February 29, 2020

One day, Shefali Verma will make Women Cricket popular like Sachin did for Men Cricket. For the first time I have watched the Women Cricket match over Men Cricket Match just because of @TheShafaliVerma . Keep it up , you are going to introduce the beauty of Women Cricket. So ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ — LAXMIKANT DHAYAGODE (@im_laxmikant) February 29, 2020

#shefaliverma plays like you @virendersehwag - a ball is there to be hit only - a rare talent to be nurtured.... https://t.co/5WZ7AeCqDW — Sanjay TilakðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ³ (@santilak) February 29, 2020

@hotstartweets viewers at the stage when Shefali Verma was batting were 1.1 million for INDvsSL at Women's T20 World Cup and 250k for INDvsNZ test match. @BCCIWomen — Tarun Tiwari (@tea_tiwary) February 29, 2020

#NZvIND #RishabhPant

Fans , coaches , teammates giving tips and requesting to play a responsible knock



Rishab pant : pic.twitter.com/OQXIxYxV3L — doctorhumour (@humourdoctor) February 29, 2020

Dhoni don't take more exam of #RishabhPant,now he is also ready to declare himself.

Team India is incomplete without you.@msdhoni #INDvAUS #Dhoni pic.twitter.com/CVs2OQdd6y — daksh (@Daksh_7781) February 29, 2020

While Indian eves are already in the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup, men's team are fighting to salvage pride in New Zealand.

At the draw of bails on Day 1, the hosts were 63 without losing a wicket in reply to India's 242 all out. India need to win the match at Hagley Oval to level the two-match series.