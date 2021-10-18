Advertisement
Thursday, Oct 21, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup: Curtis Campher’s 4 in 4 Powers Ireland Over Netherlands By 7 Wickets

Ireland's Curtis Campher dismissed Colin Ackermann, Ryan ten Doeschate, Scott Edwards and Roelof van der Merwe in four consecutive balls to etch his name into history books.

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup: Curtis Campher’s 4 in 4 Powers Ireland Over Netherlands By 7 Wickets
Curtis Campher (3rd from L) celebrates after taking his hattrick against Netherlands in an ICC Men's T20 World Cup match on Monday. | Twitter

Trending

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup: Curtis Campher’s 4 in 4 Powers Ireland Over Netherlands By 7 Wickets
outlookindia.com
2021-10-18T21:01:16+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 18 Oct 2021, Updated: 18 Oct 2021 9:01 pm

Johannesburg-born seamer Curtis Campher became only the third bowler to claim four wickets in four balls in T20 Internationals as a superior Ireland beat the Netherlands by seven wickets in their first-round Group A ICC Men’s T20 World Cup match in Abu Dhabi on Monday. 

NEWS | IND vs ENG | AFG vs SA | PAK vs WI 

Thanks to Campher’s exploits with the white ball, Ireland bundled out Netherlands for 106 after the Dutch had decided to bat. Ireland chased down the target with as many as 29 balls to spare at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

Gareth Delany (44) and Paul Stirling (30 not out) were the significant contributors with the bat for the Irish team that had lost its T20 World Cup games to the same opponents in 2014 and 2016.

WATCH: 4 Wickets In 4 Balls! Campher Does A Malinga In T20 World Cup 

From the Magazine

This Election Season In UP, Lakhimpur Kheri Is The New Political Battlefield

The Negotiator: Rakesh Tikait Is The Glue Holding Farmers’ Agitation Together

Kashmir Minority Killings A Throwback To The Terrifying 90s

Feat Of Clay: Bengal’s Idol-makers Are Pushing Boundaries Of Creativity This Durga Puja Season

India's Sporting Revolution And Why Haryana, Odisha Are Model States

Earlier, bowling the 10th over of the Netherlands innings, the 22-year-old Campher left the Netherlands innings in disarray when he dismissed Colin Ackermann, Ryan ten Doeschate, Scott Edwards and Roelof van der Merwe off successive balls.

He was bowling his second over for the day, having gone for 12 runs first up. Ackermann was out caught behind on review, having played an attempted pull off a shortish ball that seemed to be going down leg.

The seasoned Ten Doeschate, best remembered for his incredible century against England in the 2011 World Cup, was out for a duck, trapped in front by a full and straight one. Edwards too fell lbw as DRS (decision review system) tracked the ball hitting the leg stump.

For his final wicket, van der Merwe played on to his stumps a widish delivery, leaving the Irish camp in a state of frenzy. Netherlands were in all sorts of trouble at 51/6 after Campher's multiple blows but opener Max ODowd (51) battled on amid the slide at the other end.

During his 51-ball knock, ODowd hit seven boundaries. The day, however, belonged to Campher who had started poorly in his spell, got a lucky breakthrough down the leg side before claiming his hat-trick, only the second player after former Australia speedster Brett Lee to achieve the feat in a T20 World Cup.

In the next ball, Campher did what only two people could do before him in T20 international cricket before him, joining Lasith Malinga and Rashid Khan to take four wickets in successive balls.

Campher, who finished with figures of 4/26 from his quota of four overs, left his native South Africa in early 2020 to play for the Irish national team, a move that benefitted his adopted country immensely on the second day of the showpiece.

Pacer Mark Adair (3/9), too, returned excellent figures as the Netherlands lost three wickets in the last three balls of the innings.

Tags

PTI Lasith Malinga Brett Lee Rashid Khan (Cricket) UAE Cricket Ireland cricket team Netherlands national cricket team T20 World Cup Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

Football Risks Losing Its Appeal, Warns FIFA Chief Gianni Infantino

Football Risks Losing Its Appeal, Warns FIFA Chief Gianni Infantino

La Liga Preview: Barcelona Vs Real Madrid In Super Sunday El Clasico

India Vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup: Matthew Hayden Predicts 'Dogfight Conditions' In Dubai

FIFA Rankings: France Up To Number Three, Belgium Still Lead

OMN Vs SCO, T20 World Cup 2021, Live Cricket Scores: Oman, Scotland Eye Super-12 Berth

Denmark Open Badminton: PV Sindhu Enters quarter After Hard-fought Win

Oman vs Scotland, T20 World Cup 2021: Where To Get Live Streaming Of OMN vs SCO Match

IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2021: Settled India Await Pakistan In Super-12

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

India Completes One Billion Covid-19 Vaccinations

India Completes One Billion Covid-19 Vaccinations

Marte Dam Tak Pyar Karoonga, Aur Uske Baad Bhi 10 Unforgettable Shah Rukh Khan Dialogues On Love

Marte Dam Tak Pyar Karoonga, Aur Uske Baad Bhi 10 Unforgettable Shah Rukh Khan Dialogues On Love

Uttarakhand Rains: 46 Dead, Rescue Op Underway

Uttarakhand Rains: 46 Dead, Rescue Op Underway

Miami International Auto Show Returns After Two Years

Miami International Auto Show Returns After Two Years

Advertisement

More from Sports

T20 World Cup 2021: Absence Of Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer In England Squad A 'Shame', Feels Jason Roy

T20 World Cup 2021: Absence Of Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer In England Squad A 'Shame', Feels Jason Roy

BAN Vs PNG, T20 World Cup 2021: Bangladesh Beat Papua New Guinea, Through To Super 12

BAN Vs PNG, T20 World Cup 2021: Bangladesh Beat Papua New Guinea, Through To Super 12

NAM Vs IRE, T20 World Cup 2021: Ireland, Namibia Eye Super 12 Berth In Must-Win Game

NAM Vs IRE, T20 World Cup 2021: Ireland, Namibia Eye Super 12 Berth In Must-Win Game

Pakistan Cricket Board's 'Scapegoat' Politics Exposed Ahead of IND vs PAK T20 World Cup Tie

Pakistan Cricket Board's 'Scapegoat' Politics Exposed Ahead of IND vs PAK T20 World Cup Tie

Read More from Outlook

From The Editor's Desk | Shah Rukh Khan: Look At Him Looking At You

From The Editor's Desk | Shah Rukh Khan: Look At Him Looking At You

Outlook Web Desk / Shah Rukh Khan's portrait from the Ommatidia series by Pakistani artist Rashid Rana.

J&K Police Seize All Two-Wheelers On Kashmir Roads In Sudden Move

J&K Police Seize All Two-Wheelers On Kashmir Roads In Sudden Move

Naseer Ganai / Bikers were spotted waiting outside police stations till late evening in Jammu and Kashmir with cops offering no explanation.

Football Risks Losing Its Appeal, Warns FIFA Chief Gianni Infantino

Football Risks Losing Its Appeal, Warns FIFA Chief Gianni Infantino

PTI / Infantino made it clear that his organisation — a behemoth in the world of sports — is not solely guided by revenue.

WHO, World Leaders Laud India's 100 Crore Covid Vaccination Landmark

WHO, World Leaders Laud India's 100 Crore Covid Vaccination Landmark

Outlook Web Desk / India’s historic 100 crore Covid-19 vaccination landmark is being lauded globally, with WHO appreciating the country’s efforts in combating the pandemic.

Advertisement