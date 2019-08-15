Happy Independence Day: Virat Kohli, Manu Bhaker, Sandesh Jhingan And Other Sports Icons Pass On Their Wishes

India national cricket team captain Virat Kohli took to Twitter to wish everyone Happy Independence Day. He also asked people to work together so that our country can progress. Other sports personalities also took to the social media platform and passed on their wishes to their fans and citizens of the nation.

"Wishing every Indian a Happy Independence Day. Let's work together towards progress of our country and create the India of our dreams. Jai Hind", tweeted Virat Kohli.

Former cricketer Virender Sehwag posted, "Do salute this tricolor, which is your pride, always keep it high, as long as there is life in the heart. Happy #IndependenceDayIndia! Jai Hind."

India national football team defender Sandesh Jhingan also took to the social media handle. "Happy Independence Day and Rakshabandhan to all of you! Jai Hind", he posted with a short video.

Young star shooter Manu Bhaker posted, "My best wishes to all my dear countrymen on the 43rd Independence Day."

Legend Sachin Tendulkar wished India in a very unique way with a short video. He posted, "Happy Independence Day to all Indians! Proud of what we’ve achieved in the last 72 years. Let us all Invest in Early Childhood Development .. this can keep our nation healthy, wealthy & happy for generations to come."

Tennis player Sania Mirza posted a photo of herself hoising the tricolor flag.