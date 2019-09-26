Poshan
﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  Former Indian Hockey Captain Sandeep Singh, Olympic Medallist Wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt Join BJP

Former Indian Hockey Captain Sandeep Singh, Olympic Medallist Wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt Join BJP

Yogeshwar Dutt, an Indian freestyle wrestler from Haryana who won the bronze medal in the 60 kg category at the 2012 Summer Olympics, said he has long been impressed with the policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi

PTI 26 September 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
Former Indian Hockey Captain Sandeep Singh, Olympic Medallist Wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt Join BJP
Yogeshwar Dutt, Sandeep Singh, BJP, India Hockey, India Wrestling, Sports And Politics, Narendra Modi, Haryana Assembly Elections, Sports News
File Photo
Former Indian Hockey Captain Sandeep Singh, Olympic Medallist Wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt Join BJP
outlookindia.com
2019-09-26T17:20:36+0530

Olympic medallist wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt and former Indian hockey captain Sandeep Singh joined the BJP on Thursday along with Akali Dal MLA Balkaur Singh. (More Sports News)

Dutt, an Indian freestyle wrestler from Haryana who won the bronze medal in the 60 kg category at the 2012 Summer Olympics, said he has long been impressed with the policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Modi had shown that "good things can be done in politics", added Dutt. He was awarded the Padma Shri in 2013 and won a gold medal at the 2014 Commonwealth Games.

Echoing his view, Singh said he will now serve the country in politics after doing so as a sportsperson.

The former captain of the Indian national hockey team was seriously injured when he was accidentally shot in 2006 while on his way to join the national team which was due to leave for the World Cup in Africa two days later.

He was on the wheelchair for a year but regained his position in the team and played in the 2010 World Cup for India.

Singh currently holds a DSP rank in the Haryana Police. The Bollywood film "Soorma" was recently made on his life.

Subscribe to Outlook’s Newsletter

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
PTI Yogeshwar Dutt Sandeep Singh BJP Assembly Elections Hockey Other Sports Wrestling Sports
Next Story : Viral Video | Egyptian Goalkeeper Mahmoud Gad's Insane Double Save Sends Twitter Into Haywire
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Sports
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS





Advertisement
Advertisement