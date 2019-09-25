Poshan
Olympic Medallist Yogeshwar Dutt Likely To Join BJP Ahead Of Haryana Assembly Elections

Yogeshwar Dutt, who won the bronze medal in the 2012 Olympic Games, was also in contention for a Lok Sabha ticket from BJP for recently held general elections

PTI 25 September 2019
India's Yogeshwar Dutt poses with gold medal after winning the men's 65 kg freestyle wrestling match at Dowon Gymnasium Stadium at Asian Games in Incheon.
File Photo
2019-09-25T19:12:47+0530

Olympic medallist wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt is set to join the Bharatiya Janata Party and might be fielded as its candidate in the Haryana assembly polls next month, BJP sources said on Wednesday. (More Sports News)

Dutt, who won the bronze medal in the 2012 Olympic Games, was also in contention for a Lok Sabha ticket from BJP for recently held general elections. His name was recommended by the party's state unit.

The wrestler, who hails from Haryana, met the state unit president Subhash Barala at New Delhi on Wednesday and informed that he has submitted his resignation from the Haryana Police.

Dutt also won a gold medal in the 2014 Commonwealth Games and was honoured with Padma Shri in 2013.

According to the sources, he may get party's ticket for one of the assembly segments in the Sonepat Lok Sabha constituency, which is his home district as well.

Meanwhile, former MP and Congress leader Kailasho Saini joined the BJP in presence of Barala at the Haryana Bhawan here.

The assembly polls in Haryana will be held on October 21. 

