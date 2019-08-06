﻿
Durand Cup 2019: East Bengal Maul Jamshedpur FC 6-0, Register Back-To-Back Wins

East Bengal now have six points from two matches, as they just need a draw against Bengaluru FC (one point) on August 14 to confirm their last-four berth

PTI 06 August 2019
Durand Cup 2019: East Bengal Maul Jamshedpur FC 6-0, Register Back-To-Back Wins
In their tournament opener, East Bengal beat Army Red 2-0.
Durand Cup 2019: East Bengal Maul Jamshedpur FC 6-0, Register Back-To-Back Wins
2019-08-06T20:24:09+0530

Jaime Santos Colado and Vidyasagar Singh struck a brace each as East Bengal thrashed Jamshedpur FC 6-0 to brighten their semifinal hopes at the 129th Durand Cup here on Tuesday.

Colado doubled East Bengal's lead within one minute of scoring from a spot-kick in the sixth minute, while substitute Bidyashagar Khangembam completed a double in the 75th and 77th minutes.

East Bengal's recruit from rival Mohun Bagan, Pintu Mahata struck in the 31st minute, while Boithang Haokip (90+2) completed the rout in the stoppage time to register their second successive victory in the tournament.

East Bengal now have six points from two matches, as they just need a draw against Benglauru FC (one point) on August 14 to confirm their last-four berth.

Colado suffered from an injury in the 12th minute and was substituted by Haokip but East Bengal did not stop scoring as they led 3-0 at the break.

Jamshedpur FC saw two yellow cards -- Amrit Gope in the fifth minute and Baset Hansdah in the 62nd minute while the sole card for East Bengal came at the 88th minute in the form of Prakash Sarkar.

Jamshedpur FC will be playing against Army Red on August 9 at Kalyani Stadium.

READ MORE IN:
PTI Kolkata East Bengal Football Club Durand Cup Football Sports
