COVID-19: Rohit Sharma Applauds Mumbai Police, Urges People To Help Them With A 'Little Favour'

Maharashtra has so far recorded 1761 cases of coronavirus with 208 patients being cured. Out of the total cases, 127 have lost their lives, the data compiled by the Union Health Ministry revealed

12 April 2020
Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma on Saturday applauded the efforts of the Mumbai Police during the coronavirus crisis in the country while urging people to stay home.

Sharma took to Twitter and posted a video captioning it as: "Big round of applause to @MumbaiPolice for working round the clock and making sure every single part of Mumbai is covered. It's our duty to help them too by doing a little favour- STAY INDOORS."

Maharashtra has so far recorded 1761 cases of coronavirus with 208 patients being cured. Out of the total cases, 127 have lost their lives, the data compiled by the Union Health Ministry revealed.

The tally of the country's novel coronavirus cases has increased to 8356 on Sunday. Of these, 716 have been cured and discharged, and 273 have succumbed to the virus.

