May 05, 2020
Poshan
Coronavirus: Rafael Nadal Sceptical About 2020 Return, Looking Towards Australian Open

Former world number one Rafal Nadal's 2020 vision is bleak, with the Spaniard already thinking ahead to next year

Omnisport 05 May 2020
Rafael Nadal
File Photo
outlookindia.com
2020-05-05T17:00:56+0530

Rafael Nadal is sceptical about the prospect of the ATP Tour returning in 2020 and is already thinking ahead to next year's Australian Open.

Coronavirus Outbreak Coverage | Tennis News

Both the ATP and WTA Tours are suspended until at least mid-July as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, which has wreaked havoc with the global sports calendar.

Wimbledon has already been cancelled for 2020, while the French Open was put back to September but the major at Roland Garros and the US Open remain in doubt.

Nadal still wishes to return to competitive action before the end of the year but says a more realistic approach is to plan towards 2021 and the Australian Open.

"I hope we can return before the end of the year but, unfortunately, I don't think so," Nadal told El Pais.

"I would sign up to being ready for 2021.

"I'm more worried about the Australian Open than what occurs at the end of this year. 

"I think 2020 is practically lost. I hope we can start up again next year, I really hope that's the case."

