November 08, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Coronavirus: Granada Request Postponement Of Real Sociedad Match Due To Lack Of Players

Coronavirus: Granada Request Postponement Of Real Sociedad Match Due To Lack Of Players

Granada have asked the Spanish Football Federation to postpone Sunday's LaLiga clash with Real Sociedad due to a high number of coronavirus cases.

Omnisport 08 November 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Coronavirus: Granada Request Postponement Of Real Sociedad Match Due To Lack Of Players
Only players who were not part of the Europa League match between Omonia and Granada at GSP stadium in Nicosia, Cyprus, on Saturday, can take part in the La Laiga.
AP
Coronavirus: Granada Request Postponement Of Real Sociedad Match Due To Lack Of Players
outlookindia.com
2020-11-08T16:06:29+05:30

Granada have asked the Spanish Football Federation to postpone Sunday's LaLiga clash with Real Sociedad due to a high number of positive coronavirus cases in the camp.

Only players who have tested negative for COVID-19 and did not travel to Cyprus for Thursday's Europa League clash with Omonia Nicosia can play against Sociedad.

With Granada unable to name a 13-man squad for the game at Anoeta Stadium, the club have requested the game be pushed back to a later date.

A statement on their official website read: "The League has informed Granada that it only allows those players with a positive IGG index or a negative PCR and who have not travelled to Cyprus to travel to San Sebastian. 

"Given these circumstances, the Club requests the postponement of the match as it does not meet the minimum number of players available from the first team that are required for the dispute of an official match."

Granada confirmed earlier on Saturday that head coach Diego Martinez and striker Antonio Puertas were self-isolating after presenting symptoms compatible with coronavirus.

Martinez's side are sixth in LaLiga after winning four, drawing two and losing only one of their first seven matches.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

IPL 2020: Relationship With Pandya Brothers Off The Field, Transcends Onto The Cricket Field, Says Kieron Pollard

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Omnisport Spain COVID-19 Coronavirus Granada CF Real Sociedad La Liga Football Sports Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos