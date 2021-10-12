Advertisement
Tuesday, Oct 12, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Busting Myth: Tekcham Ranjita Devi, Ri-iolang Dhar Officiate I-League Qualifiers

Ranjita and Dhar, the former footballers from Manipur and Meghalaya respectively, have found a way to stay connected with the beautiful game through refereeing.

Busting Myth: Tekcham Ranjita Devi, Ri-iolang Dhar Officiate I-League Qualifiers
Ri-iolang Dhar, left, Tekcham Ranjita Devi, right. | Courtesy: Twitter (@anupamthapa)

Trending

Busting Myth: Tekcham Ranjita Devi, Ri-iolang Dhar Officiate I-League Qualifiers
outlookindia.com
2021-10-12T18:14:50+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 12 Oct 2021, Updated: 12 Oct 2021 6:14 pm

Tekcham Ranjita Devi and Ri-iolang Dhar are busting the myth that women cannot officiate in a men’s game as both are enjoying their refereeing assignments at the ongoing I-League qualifiers in Bengaluru. (More Football News)

Ranjita and Dhar, the former footballers from Manipur and Meghalaya respectively, have found a way to stay connected with the beautiful game through refereeing.

While both have officiated in international women matches, taking to the field in the men's game at the national level was an altogether different experience.

"The pace is very different from the women's game, so we have to be at the top of our fitness," Dhar, who is an assistant referee here, said.

"There are a lot more body challenges in the men's game, which means that tempers could also run high during a match. It's all up to us referees to maintain control of the situations in such cases," she said.

From the Magazine

Phantom Comics And Phantom Cigarettes: Collective Yearning For A Vanished Past

Aesthetics Of Nostalgia: The Past Is Not Just Sounds And Symbols But The Distance From Them

Song Sung Blue: Aashiqui, Violin Man And Other Stories From Here And There

Post Card From Kashmir: The Dentist They Killed, The Driver They Assaulted

Flashback: An Old-Timer Recalls Sepia-Toned Bollywood, In 70mm

"The first match I did here was a little tricky for me, but it was a good learning experience. From the second match onwards, it all felt natural."

Ranjita herself takes a lot of tips from the Referee Assessors in terms of using their experience to help her on the pitch.

"Men's matches are quite different from a referee's point of view. Fitness is obviously a key factor, but we also take a lot of help from our senior referees or Referee Assessors," said Ranjita.

"My brother was an inspiration to me. He could not become a national level referee himself for different reasons, but he inspired me to become one," she said.

The 36-year-old Ranjita became a national referee in 2016 and joined the FIFA panel in 2018.

Dhar, 31, became a national referee in 2017 before becoming a FIFA panel referee the following year.

Dhar, who has represented her state at the national level, said becoming a referee was a way of staying connected with football.

"When I had stopped playing, I felt very disconnected from the game. I soon realised that I could not stay away from football for too long, so when the opportunity to become a referee came along, I decided to take it up," said Dhar.

With both Ranjita and Dhar leading the way, the future for the women referees looks bright in India.

"We want more women to come up and take Indian football forward together as referees," said Dhar.

Maria Rebello from Goa was the first woman referee to officiate in the I-League in 2014.

Tags

PTI Bengaluru Football Indian football I-League Football Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

India Vs Chinese Taipei: India Women Football Team Faces 'Toughest Test' Yet

India Vs Chinese Taipei: India Women Football Team Faces 'Toughest Test' Yet

T20 World Cup: Avesh Khan, Venkatesh Iyer Set To Join India Squad

ICC T20 Rankings: Shafali Verma Loses Top Spot, Smriti Mandhana Static At 3rd

Virat Kohli's Last Match As RCB Captain: Sunil Gavaskar Invokes Donald Bradman, Sachin Tendulkar Farewells

Uber Cup Badminton: India Women Trounce Scotland, Enter Quarterfinals

India Vs Maldives, SAFF Championship, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Indian Football Team's Knock-out Game

IPL 2021, KKR Vs DC, Qualifier 2: Delhi Capitals Face Litmus Test Vs Recharged Kolkata Knight Riders

Asian Archery Championship: Abhishek Verma, Vennam Jyothi Surekha To Lead Indian Charge

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Sunil Narine Helps Kolkata Knight Riders Live For Another Day In IPL 2021

Sunil Narine Helps Kolkata Knight Riders Live For Another Day In IPL 2021

Anger Of The Gods

Anger Of The Gods

MS Dhoni Takes Chennai Super Kings To Another IPL Final

MS Dhoni Takes Chennai Super Kings To Another IPL Final

Durga Puja: When Faith Meets Art

Durga Puja: When Faith Meets Art

Advertisement

More from Sports

IPL 2021: Glenn Maxwell Slams Online Trolls As ‘Garbage And Disgusting’ After RCB's Ouster Vs KKR

IPL 2021: Glenn Maxwell Slams Online Trolls As ‘Garbage And Disgusting’ After RCB's Ouster Vs KKR

2022 FIFA World Cup: Memphis Depay’s Double Strike Powers Netherlands Thrash Gibraltar 6-0

2022 FIFA World Cup: Memphis Depay’s Double Strike Powers Netherlands Thrash Gibraltar 6-0

IPL 2021: ‘Bowlers’ Aggressive Approach Key To KKR’s Change In Fortunes’, Says Eoin Morgan

IPL 2021: ‘Bowlers’ Aggressive Approach Key To KKR’s Change In Fortunes’, Says Eoin Morgan

Royal Challengers Bangalore Will Celebrate Virat Kohli’s ‘Contributions As A Skipper’, Says Harshal Patel

Royal Challengers Bangalore Will Celebrate Virat Kohli’s ‘Contributions As A Skipper’, Says Harshal Patel

Read More from Outlook

Lakhimpur Kheri: Five Reasons Why Union Minister Ajay Kumar Mishra Should Resign

Lakhimpur Kheri: Five Reasons Why Union Minister Ajay Kumar Mishra Should Resign

Bhavna Vij-Aurora / In 1996, veteran BJP leader L.K. Advani had resigned as an MP following allegations of his involvement in the Hawala scam. He was subsequently re-elected in 1998 after his name was cleared.

Domestic Flights To Resume At Full Capacity From Oct 18

Domestic Flights To Resume At Full Capacity From Oct 18

Outlook Business Team / The airlines and airport authorities will have to strictly adhere to Covid-19 protocols applicable for air travel.

Kohli's Last Match As RCB Captain: Gavaskar Invokes Bradman, Tendulkar Farewells

Kohli's Last Match As RCB Captain: Gavaskar Invokes Bradman, Tendulkar Farewells

PTI / Kohli's dreams of winning an IPL title with RCB ended in heartbreak after KKR beat them by four wickets in the Eliminator.

Coal Crisis: Govt Asks CIL To Boost Supply To Power Plants During Durga Puja

Coal Crisis: Govt Asks CIL To Boost Supply To Power Plants During Durga Puja

Outlook Business Team / The Ministry of Coal said 'ample coal is available in the country to meet the demand' and 'any fear of disruption in the power supply is entirely misplaced'.

Advertisement