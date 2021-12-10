Advertisement
Friday, Dec 10, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Boxing, Weightlifting Among Olympic Sports In Danger Of Losing 2028 Los Angeles Spots

Boxing, weightlifting and modern pentathlon have been left off the initial list of 28 on the 2028 programme for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games, which will be put to IOC members for approval in February.

Boxing, Weightlifting Among Olympic Sports In Danger Of Losing 2028 Los Angeles Spots
Representative Image: The governing bodies of boxing and weightlifting were described as problem children by International Olympic Committee president, Thomas Bach. | File Photo

Trending

Boxing, Weightlifting Among Olympic Sports In Danger Of Losing 2028 Los Angeles Spots
outlookindia.com
2021-12-10T11:22:54+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

More stories from Associated Press (AP)
View All

Published: 10 Dec 2021, Updated: 10 Dec 2021 11:22 am

Boxing, weightlifting and modern pentathlon were set a target of about 18 months on Thursday to make changes in order to keep their status as Olympic sports for the 2028 Los Angeles Games. (More Sports News)

The governing bodies of boxing and weightlifting were described as problem children by International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach, who has long voiced concerns with the leadership of those sports and issues with corruption and doping.

Modern pentathlon has effectively been told by the IOC to remove equestrian jumping from the event, provoking a backlash from angry athletes.

The high-profile incident of a coach striking a horse at the Tokyo Olympics has undermined modern pentathlon’s reputation despite more than 100 years in the Games since being created by IOC founder Pierre de Coubertin.

All three sports have been left off the initial list of 28 on the 2028 program, which will be put to IOC members for approval in February.

From the Magazine

Shaheen Bagh, CAA, Farmers’ Protest: Hip-Hop Is The Voice Of Dissent In India

Why I Rap: A Hip-Hop Artiste’s Journey From Bihar To Stardom

Death Of Three Dalit Girls And A Story Of Pain And Humiliation

Church In India Cosying Up To BJP To Protect Its Interests

Diary | I Want To Fly: The Unrealised Dreams Of An Ex-Banker And Mother

The list of approved sports includes skateboarding, surfing and sports climbing. All three made successful Olympic debuts in Tokyo and look to be locked in for the future as the IOC chases younger audiences.

It also sets them to receive a share of future Olympic broadcasting income, which is currently worth at least $15 million to each sport.

The three sports left isolated Thursday still have a “pathway for inclusion” at the 2023 annual meeting of the IOC membership, Bach said.

They need to “demonstrate to the satisfaction” of the IOC executive board they have made changes variously to the governance and organizational culture of the sports. Modern pentathlon also needs to replace horse riding with a more inclusive discipline accessible to young people worldwide.

Soccer is still on the Los Angeles program, but Bach put FIFA on notice because of its plans to play World Cups every two years, instead of every four. The current cycle of men’s World Cups would put any biennial tournament in a direct clash with the Los Angeles Olympics.

The World Cup plan, which has faced resistance in Europe and South America, is being pushed by FIFA president Gianni Infantino, but momentum has stalled in recent weeks.

Bach said the IOC still had not been consulted about the plan, but he is due to talk Saturday with Infantino — an elected IOC member — at an online meeting of Olympic sports leaders.

Other sports can also be added to the Los Angeles sports program in 2023, when local organizers are scheduled to ask for medal events they want to host. Baseball and softball are a potential choice. They were added by organizers to the Tokyo Olympics, along with karate, to appeal to Japanese fans.

Baseball, softball and karate were not requested by organizers of the 2024 Paris Olympics, which will have breakdancing in addition to skateboarding, surfing and sports climbing.

Tags

Associated Press (AP) Thomas Bach Gianni Infantino Los Angeles Other Sports Weightlifting Boxing Olympics Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

Live Streaming Of Pakistan Vs West Indies: How To Watch PAK Vs WI Cricket Series

Live Streaming Of Pakistan Vs West Indies: How To Watch PAK Vs WI Cricket Series

Pele 'Having Small Chemotherapy Sessions,' To Remain In Hospital For 'A Few Days'

Lionel Messi, Four Months After Leaving Barcelona, Finally Settling In At PSG

Brighton Vs Tottenham, Premier League Game Postponed After COVID-19 Outbreak

Villarreal Complete Champions League 2021-22 Last-16; Leicester Fall In Europa

Pakistan Super League 2022: Player Draft, Retention, Schedule - All You Need To Know

Rohit Sharma: Captain Is As Good As His Team, India Need Virat Kohli's Leadership

Smriti Mandhana Ideal Choice To Succeed Mithali Raj As India Captain: Shantha Rangaswamy

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Bravehearts In Coffins Arrive At Palam Airbase

Bravehearts In Coffins Arrive At Palam Airbase

Celebrations At Singhu Border After Year Long Farmers’ Agitation

Celebrations At Singhu Border After Year Long Farmers’ Agitation

Ashes 2021-22, 1st Test: Travis Head Hits Ton As Australia Dominate England On Day 2

Ashes 2021-22, 1st Test: Travis Head Hits Ton As Australia Dominate England On Day 2

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from Sports

Beijing Winter Olympics: China Dismisses UK, Canada Games Boycott As 'Farce'

Beijing Winter Olympics: China Dismisses UK, Canada Games Boycott As 'Farce'

Women's National Football Championship: Manipur Win Record-extending 21st Title

Women's National Football Championship: Manipur Win Record-extending 21st Title

Yannick Agnel, Two-Time Olympic Swimming Champion, In Custody For Rape Investigation

Yannick Agnel, Two-Time Olympic Swimming Champion, In Custody For Rape Investigation

AUS Vs ENG, Ashes, Live Cricket Scores, 1st Test, Day 3: Joe Root, Dawid Malan Fight To Save England (179/2); Trail By 99 Runs

AUS Vs ENG, Ashes, Live Cricket Scores, 1st Test, Day 3: Joe Root, Dawid Malan Fight To Save England (179/2); Trail By 99 Runs

Read More from Outlook

Church In India Cosying Up To BJP To Protect Its Interests

Church In India Cosying Up To BJP To Protect Its Interests

Anand Kochukudy / What has led to this change of heart over the past few years for the Church, long seen to be anathemic to the Sangh Parivar?

Farmers’ Agitation: 'Charddi Kla’ And Stoicism That Defined ‘Anndata’s’ Success

Farmers’ Agitation: 'Charddi Kla’ And Stoicism That Defined ‘Anndata’s’ Success

Ashutosh Sharma / Farmers’ agitation suspended: The modified tractors fitted with music systems started snarling through the protest camping site at Singhu, while the farmers chanted slogans.

Gabba Test, Day 3 LIVE: Malan, Root Fight To Save England

Gabba Test, Day 3 LIVE: Malan, Root Fight To Save England

Jayanta Oinam / Get here live updates and cricket scores of Day 3 of the first Ashes Test between Australia vs England in Brisbane.

Farmers' Agitation Suspended; Samyukta Kisan Morcha To Hold Meeting On Jan 15

Farmers' Agitation Suspended; Samyukta Kisan Morcha To Hold Meeting On Jan 15

Outlook Web Desk / Farmers will start vacating Delhi border points from Dec 11, this may take some time, says farmer leader Rakesh Tikait.

Advertisement