Alvaro Morata Suffers Knee Sprain In Atletico Madrid Training

Diego Simeone might be forced into a rethink in attack when Atletico Madrid host Eibar after Alvaro Morata sprained his knee.

Omnisport 29 August 2019
Morata twisted his knee during Wednesday's session with Diego Simeone's squad and tests confirmed a "moderate sprain".
2019-08-29T18:33:02+0530

Atletico Madrid striker Alvaro Morata has sustained a knee injury in training, the LaLiga club announced.

Morata twisted his knee during Wednesday's session with Diego Simeone's squad and tests confirmed a "moderate sprain".

A timescale has not been placed upon the 26-year-old's recovery at this stage but he will sit out training on Thursday.

Atleti have started their LaLiga campaign with back-to-back 1-0 wins over Getafe and Leganes.

Spain international Morata scored in the first of those matches but missed a second-half penalty.

Simeone's men are back in action at home to Eibar on Sunday.

