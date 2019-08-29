Alvaro Morata Suffers Knee Sprain In Atletico Madrid Training

Atletico Madrid striker Alvaro Morata has sustained a knee injury in training, the LaLiga club announced.

Morata twisted his knee during Wednesday's session with Diego Simeone's squad and tests confirmed a "moderate sprain".

A timescale has not been placed upon the 26-year-old's recovery at this stage but he will sit out training on Thursday.

Atleti have started their LaLiga campaign with back-to-back 1-0 wins over Getafe and Leganes.

Spain international Morata scored in the first of those matches but missed a second-half penalty.

Simeone's men are back in action at home to Eibar on Sunday.