Which Lionel Messi Goal Did Antoine Griezmann Copy Vs Real Betis – Watch Barcelona Captain's Stunner Vs Almeria

Antoine Griezmann put in a talismanic performance to lead Barcelona to a strong 5-2 win over Real Betis in the LaLiga. The Frenchman scored a brace, with the second goals speaking volumes of his class and flair. Meanwhile, the former Atletico Madrid man has revealed that he was inspired to attempt such a skill after watching Lionel Messi show one during training. But little does Griezmann realize that the Barca skipper has already scored a similar goal in the Spanish top-tier, when his side blazed past Almeria in 2015.

“Veo a Messi hacerlo en el entreno y le he copiado”.



No te sale mal, @AntoGriezmann. ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/urflQkFxVL — LaLiga (@LaLiga) August 29, 2019

Messi's goal came in a 4-0 drubbing of Almeria. Although Messi's goal is tougher to recreate considering his dribbling time before the goal, and the number of rivals he had to beat to put the ball past the goalkeeper.

In the ongoing season after two gameweeks done and dusted, the Catalan outfit is currently ninth in the table after an opening defeat to Athletic Bilbao, and an easy win over Betis.

Ernesto Valverde is also without Messi currently, who is injured. Also, Luis Suarez and Ousmane Dembele are out due to fitness issues. But with Griezmann currently in top form, it looks like the Cules are not going to miss their injured stars!