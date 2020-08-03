Alexander Zverev Still Unsure About US Open

August 03, 2020
Corona
With the US Open due to start later this month, Alexander Zverev is unsure if he will play the tournament

Omnisport 03 August 2020
Alexander Zverev
File Photo
2020-08-03T09:20:04+05:30

World number seven Alexander Zverev is still unsure if he will play the US Open.

The grand slam is scheduled to start on August 31 amid the coronavirus pandemic, but uncertainty remains over the strength of the field due to health concerns.

Zverev, coming off three wins at the Ultimate Tennis Showdown, is unsure if he will make the trip to New York.

"I will see because the situation right now in the US is not that great so I don't know what we will decide with my team," the German told Tennis Majors.

"I want to play tournaments, but I think the US right now is a little bit of a funny place."

The United States has seen more than 4.8 million confirmed cases of coronavirus, with the death toll exceeding 158,000.

Zverev, 23, said he would wait and see before making a decision on the US Open.

"I think just see how it develops over the next few weeks, if the cases go up, how the travelling will be and if it will be safe," he said.

"I might not to go there if I don't feel safe, my team doesn't feel safe. I'm still quite young but everybody that is involved with me maybe is a little bit older and they're in more danger than I am."

