Wednesday, Oct 13, 2021
2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Sanctions Likely For Hungary, Albania After Crowd Unrest

Hungary supporters fought with police at the Wembley Stadium just after kickoff against England while in Tirana the Poland-Albania game was suspended for around 20 minutes.

FIFA is currently analysing the reports of 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in London and Tirana and will decide on further actions. | beIN Sports

2021-10-13T16:35:17+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Published: 13 Oct 2021, Updated: 13 Oct 2021 4:35 pm

FIFA is analyzing the crowd unrest and assessing punishments after condemning disorder involving Hungary and Albania fans in separate World Cup qualifiers. (More Football News)

At Wembley Stadium in London, Hungary supporters fought with police in the stands just after kickoff on Tuesday as officers sought to arrest a spectator on suspicion of racially abusing a steward. Hungary drew 1-1 with England.

Another Group I game in Tirana was suspended for around 20 minutes. Karol Swiderski had just scored for Poland in the 77th minute when he was apparently struck by a bottle thrown from the Albania fans. Poland's players walked off but returned to the field and held on to win 1-0.

ALSO READ: Fan violence mars Hungary-England clash

“FIFA is currently analysing reports of last night's FIFA World Cup qualifier matches in order to determine the most appropriate action,” the governing body said in a statement on Wednesday.

“FIFA strongly condemns the incidents at England v Hungary and Albania v Poland and would like to state that its position remains firm and resolute in rejecting any form of violence as well as any form of discrimination or abuse. FIFA has a very clear zero-tolerance stance against such abhorrent behaviour in football.”

Disorder by Hungary fans — including racism — during the home match against England in Budapest last month led to Hungary having to play Saturday's game against Albania in an empty stadium. FIFA put Hungary on probation with the threat of another game being played without fans if there was further disorder at games. 

Associated Press (AP) London Football FIFA World Cup qualifiers Sports
