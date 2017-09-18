Shiv Sena To 'Decide Soon' On Whether It Stays With The BJP In Maharashtra

Criticising the Narendra Modi-led BJP government at the Centre for price rise and unresolved farmer issues, the Shiv Sena, the party's ally in Maharashtra, has said that it will soon take a decision on whether they would remain in government.

Party MP Sanjay Raut spoke to ANI and was quoted saying that they were "not responsible and didn't want to share the blame" of an 'unprecedented price rise' and of issues of farmers being unresolved.

"Whether we will stay in Govt or withdraw, this will be decided soon," he was quoted saying after a party meeting.

Yesterday, decrying Union Minister Alphons Kannanthanam's remarks on fuel price hike as an "insult" to the poor and the middle class, the Shiv Sena alleged that those having no merit and connect with the people are ruling the nation.

Hitting out at the Centre over the fuel price hike, Sena, which is a constituent of the ruling NDA at the centre and in Maharashtra, claimed that high fuel prices was the main reason for suicide by farmers in the country.

Kannanthanam, who was inducted in the Union ministry as minister for tourism and IT, had defended the fuel price hike, saying vehicle owners are people who are "not starving" and can afford to pay for petrol.

An editorial in Sena's mouthpiece 'Saamana' said, "The poor have never been insulted even in the Congress regime."

"The middle-class people have been spit on the face by Kannanthanam's comments," it said.

When fuel prices spiralled under the Congress regime, Rajnath Singh, Smriti Irani and Sushma Swaraj, who are ministers now, had sat on the streets in protest, said the Sena.

The high price of fuel is the main reason behind suicide by farmers across the country, it alleged.

It also criticised the bullet train project, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last week.

