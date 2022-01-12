Advertisement
Wednesday, Jan 12, 2022
JEE Main 2022 - Exam Delayed

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will announce Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main 2022 application & exam dates soon.

2022-01-12T20:22:16+05:30

Published: 12 Jan 2022, Updated: 12 Jan 2022 8:22 pm

JEE Mains 2022 Exam is likely to be held in March instead of February this year. As per the sources, exam is delayed because of pending election in different states early next year.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will announce Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main 2022 application & exam dates soon.

In the year 2021, JEE Main dates were announce in the month of December by the Union Education Minister, Ramesh PokhriyalNishank.

“Considering the pending election, schedule could be tweaked this year. The exam will be held four times this year as well in the month of March, followed by April, May & June”, said a senior ministry official.

As per the report, students have also requested for multiple attempts in JEE main exam & cancellation of 75% criteria.

Students can expect some changes in exam pattern as in the previous year. The changes were made for the ease of students from different state boards.

Here we are providing last year JEE Main exam pattern:

The question paper had 30 questions divided in two sections as A & B. Section A consist of 30 questions, while section B has 10 questions. Candidates were asked to attempt only fiveof the 10 questions from section B.

At present, no update was shared regarding application. However, JEE Main 2022 application form is expected to be release in January 2022 on jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Here are the step by step process regarding how to fill registration form:

• Go to official website (Jeemain.nta.nic.in)
• Tick on “check box”
• Now click on, “Apply Online” option
• Submit details such as name, parent’s name, D.O.B etc.
• Select 4 cities of your choice
• Fill valid email ID & contact no.
• Upload passport size photograph & signature
• Now submit the application fee
• A confirmation page will appear on your computer screen
• Take printout & keep it safe till future use 

The tentative dates for March session is as follow:

Events

Dates (Tentative)

Application form releases

January 2022

Last date to apply

1st week of February 2022

Correction facility

1st week of February 2022

Admit Card

4th week of February 2022

JEE Main 2022 exam

1st week of March 2022

Answer key

2nd week of March 2022

Result

3rd week of March 2022

Counselling

June/ July 2022

Candidates can apply for all four sessions of JEE Main or any one, any two or any three also as per their choice.

Students are advised to frequently visit official website to avoid any delay in latest updates & information.

