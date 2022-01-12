JEE Main 2022 - Exam Delayed

JEE Mains 2022 Exam is likely to be held in March instead of February this year. As per the sources, exam is delayed because of pending election in different states early next year.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will announce Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main 2022 application & exam dates soon.

In the year 2021, JEE Main dates were announce in the month of December by the Union Education Minister, Ramesh PokhriyalNishank.

“Considering the pending election, schedule could be tweaked this year. The exam will be held four times this year as well in the month of March, followed by April, May & June”, said a senior ministry official.

As per the report, students have also requested for multiple attempts in JEE main exam & cancellation of 75% criteria.

Students can expect some changes in exam pattern as in the previous year. The changes were made for the ease of students from different state boards.

Here we are providing last year JEE Main exam pattern:

The question paper had 30 questions divided in two sections as A & B. Section A consist of 30 questions, while section B has 10 questions. Candidates were asked to attempt only fiveof the 10 questions from section B.

At present, no update was shared regarding application. However, JEE Main 2022 application form is expected to be release in January 2022 on jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Here are the step by step process regarding how to fill registration form:

• Go to official website (Jeemain.nta.nic.in)

• Tick on “check box”

• Now click on, “Apply Online” option

• Submit details such as name, parent’s name, D.O.B etc.

• Select 4 cities of your choice

• Fill valid email ID & contact no.

• Upload passport size photograph & signature

• Now submit the application fee

• A confirmation page will appear on your computer screen

• Take printout & keep it safe till future use

The tentative dates for March session is as follow:

Events Dates (Tentative) Application form releases January 2022 Last date to apply 1st week of February 2022 Correction facility 1st week of February 2022 Admit Card 4th week of February 2022 JEE Main 2022 exam 1st week of March 2022 Answer key 2nd week of March 2022 Result 3rd week of March 2022 Counselling June/ July 2022

Candidates can apply for all four sessions of JEE Main or any one, any two or any three also as per their choice.

Students are advised to frequently visit official website to avoid any delay in latest updates & information.