'My Government Will Transform India,' Says PM Modi While Addressing Indians At Stockholm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said his government would transform India.

Addressing Indian diaspora at Stockholm University in the presence of Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven, Prime Minister Modi talked about the steps being taken by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government for 'New India'.

"All these programmes (brought by the government) are not reforms. This is transformation. This is our promise. We will transform India. The road ahead is long but we have our destination in sight and determination in heart," Prime Minister Modi said.

He added that India is going through a big change and there is a government which is working day and night for bettering India's image, self-respect and taking India to new heights in the 21st century.

"Four years back, Indians gave us a solid mandate for Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas. We have worked hard for New India. In the last 4 years, we have taken steps after steps that have increased world's hope and belief in India. Be it an African nation or a small country of Pacific Ocean, ASEAN, Europe, or Asia; today all are seeing India as a trusted partner, a trusted friend," Prime Minister Modi said.

He said the government has left behind the culture of sloganeering about Garibi Hatao (poverty eradication) and made empowerment a tool.

"There used to just slogans about Garibi Hatao. We have left behind that culture. Empowerment has been made a tool to uplift the living standards of poor. Be it the empowerment of the weaker section of the society or of women; Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas mantra is becoming a reality," the Prime Minister said.

He informed the gathering that the government has saved public money worth Rs. 83000 crore due to the direct benefit transfer scheme.

"We have combined JAM-Jan-Dhan Yojna, Aadhaar, and Mobile Technology- and developed Direct Benefit Transfer scheme. Due to it, the original beneficiaries are getting the benefit of social welfare schemes. The government has saved Rs. 83000 crore from going into the wrong hands," Prime Minister Modi said.

Talking about Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojan, the Prime Minister said, "Many of you left India years ago. You might recall, one had to wait for days for LPG gas cylinder. Now suppliers call and ask 'may we deliver a cylinder'."

He also exhorted the Indian diaspora to become a part of changing India.

"We have one embassy in Sweden but we have more than one ambassador. Each one of you is our ambassador. If you have any innovation in mind, come be a part of enterprise of New India. To trade, innovate and invest, come to India. We are waiting for you," Prime Minister Modi said.

After addressing the Indian diaspora, Prime Minister Modi left for London to attend the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM).

Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister and his Swedish counterpart Stefan Lofven co-chaired the first-ever Indo-Nordic summit. Prior to it, Prime Minister Modi met with the Prime Ministers of Denmark, Finland, Iceland, and Norway respectively.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on arrived late Monday night in the capital of Sweden, the first bilateral visit by an Indian premier to the Nordic nation in 30 years.