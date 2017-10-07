Muzaffarnagar: Woman Gangraped At Gun Point, In Front Of Husband, Child

In yet another incident of crime against women, a 25-year-old lady was allegedly gangraped by four men at gunpoint on Friday, in front of her husband and child in Muzaffarnagar district, police said.

The men also "constantly threatened" to kill her child, she was quoted as saying.

"We are yet to identify the four men," police said." "A police official said an FIR had been registered, and that both the alleged victim and her husband underwent medical examination," police added.

Advertisement opens in new window

According to Superintendents of Police Ajay Sehdev, the woman and her husband were returning from a village with their three-month child on a motorbike, when the four men in a car intercepted them near Nirgajni village in the district.

They pulled her off the bike and dragged her to a sugarcane field nearby. The four then raped the woman at gunpoint and threatened her and her husband against disclosing the incident to anyone.

The accused beat her husband, the police said.

PTI