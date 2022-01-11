Advertisement
Tuesday, Jan 11, 2022
Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar Gives An Important Update On Lata Mangeshkar's Health

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar spoke on singer Lata Mangeshkar’s health. Mangeshkar has been admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai after testing positive for Covid-19.

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar Gives An Important Update On Lata Mangeshkar's Health
Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar was rushed to the hospital in Mumbai after testing positibve for covid.

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar Gives An Important Update On Lata Mangeshkar's Health
2022-01-11T21:09:57+05:30
Published: 11 Jan 2022, Updated: 11 Jan 2022 9:09 pm

The health of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar was discussed by Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar. Lata Mangeshkar has been in the Breach Candy Hospital after testing Covid positive. The doctors say she is asymptomatic and healthy. The mayor sends her best wishes to her for a quick recovery.

Lata Mangeshkar was rushed to the hospital this morning. According to reports, the 92-year-old singer has been diagnosed with post-Covid-19 induced pneumonia, following which she was rushed to the hospital. She is currently in the ICU and doing fine, according to Pednekar. 

As reported by India Today, the singer's niece Rachana, confirmed the news and said that she has mild symptoms.

Rachna said, "She is doing fine; has been kept in ICU only for precautionary reasons considering her age. Please respect our privacy and keep Didi in your prayers."

Right after the threat of Omicron variant started looming over us, the first prominent celebrities to reveal that they have tested positive for the virus were Bollywood actresses Kareena Kapoor Khan and her best friend Amrita Arora, who came down with Covid after attending a dinner party at filmmaker Karan Johar's house in Mumbai's Bandra area.

Other celebrities who tested positive in recent times include actresses Swara Bhasker, Mimi Chakroborty, Esha Gupta, Mrunal Thakur, Nora Fatehi, veteran actor Prem Chopra, and his wife, actor Mahesh Babu, music composers Vishal Dadlani and SS Thaman.

