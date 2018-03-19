The Website
19 March 2018 National

Lok Sabha Adjourned For 11th Day As Protests Continue

As soon as Speaker Sumitra Mahajan took up the Question Hour, members from these parties trooped into the Well holding placards.
Outlook Web Bureau
Representative Image- File
2018-03-19T11:51:24+0530

The Lok Sabha proceedings were disrupted for the 11th day today as the TDP, YSR Congress, TRS and AIADMK continued their noisy protests over various issues, including the banking scam and special status for Andhra Pradesh.

As soon as Speaker Sumitra Mahajan took up the Question Hour, members from these parties trooped into the Well holding placards.

While members from the TDP, YSR Congress, TRS and AIADMK were in the Well raising slogans and holding placards, MPs from the TMC and Congress were seen standing at their seats.

As the protests continued, the House was adjourned till noon.

Since March 5, when Parliament had reassembled for the budget session after recess, the Lok Sabha has seen disruptions on a daily basis.

Amid noisy protests, the House had passed the Finance Bill and the appropriation bills last week without any discussion.

(PTI)

