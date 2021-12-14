Advertisement
Tuesday, Dec 14, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

PAK Vs WI, 2nd T20, Live Cricket Scores: Odean Smith Breaks Stand; Pakistan - 86/3

Follow live updates and cricket scores of the second PAK vs WI, T20 International match being played in Karachi. Pakistan defeated West Indies by 68 runs in the first match.

PAK Vs WI, 2nd T20, Live Cricket Scores: Odean Smith Breaks Stand; Pakistan - 86/3
Pakistan defeated West Indies by 63 runs in the first T20I match. Follow live updates of 2nd match here. | Courtesy: Twitter (@TheRealPCB)

Trending

PAK Vs WI, 2nd T20, Live Cricket Scores: Odean Smith Breaks Stand; Pakistan - 86/3
outlookindia.com
2021-12-14T19:38:13+05:30
Jayanta Oinam
Jayanta Oinam

Jayanta Oinam

More stories from Jayanta Oinam
View All

Published: 14 Dec 2021, Updated: 14 Dec 2021 7:38 pm

Pakistan have won 10 in their last 11 T20 International matches, with the lone defeat coming in the World Cup semi-final against eventual champions Australia. After that five-wicket defeat in Dubai last month, Pakistan had blanked Bangladesh 3-0 and tonight, they can make it 2-0 against West Indies in Karachi for back-to-back series wins. For the visitors, another litmus test awaits. Follow live cricket scores and updates of PAK vs WI, 2nd T20I match here:

Live Scorecard | Live Streaming | News

7:30 PM IST: Rizwan Goes

Odean Smith with his first over, and the medium-pacer provides the breakthrough. A wideish delivery, forcing Mohammad Rizwan to reach to the ball. And caught at short cover by Shai Hope. Rizwan goes for 38 off 30. 48-run stand broken. Iftikhar Ahmed is the new man. PAK - 86/3 (11.1)

7:28 PM IST: Big Overs

From the Magazine

Our Starless Skies: Even Stars Are Unable To Break Layers Of Smog

Welcome To Mahul, The Living Hell On Mumbai’s Eastern Outskirts

Is India’s Pollution Data Hiding Behind The Poor?

Children From Poor Backgrounds Are Worst Sufferers Of Pollution

In Terror Land, Pigeons Give Kashmiri Youths Wings To Embrace Peace

Dominic Drakes resumes proceedings. Two singles, a wide, and a single. Haider Ali cuts the fourth ball for a four. Five wides, down the leg. 13 from the over. 23 in the last two overs. PAK - 86/2 (11)

7:19 PM IST: Drinks

Hayden Walsh with his second over. Haider Ali hits the first ball for a four, past point. A dot, then a single to rotate the strike. Mohammad Rizwan cuts the fourth for a four. A single, and a dot to end the over. 10 from the over. 35 in 35 balls for the third wicket between Mohammad Rizwan (36 off 27) and Haider Ali (16 off 21). PAK - 73/2 (10)

7:15 PM IST: 25 In Last 5

Dominic Drakes, left-arm pacer, on with his first over. A newbie in international cricket. Four singles. 25 runs and one wicket in the last five overs. PAK - 63/2 (9)

7:10 PM IST: Pakistan Cautious

Hayden Walsh gets his first over. A dot, then three singles. Another dot to Haider Ali, and a four to fine leg to end the over. Seven from it. PAK - 59/2 (8)

7:06 PM IST: 1/16 For Hosein

Akeal Hosein on with his final over. A massive shout for a caught behind against Haider Ali off the fourth. Two singles from the over. Hosein's figures tonight: 1/16. PAK - 52/2 (7)

7:01 PM IST: Powerplay Over

Romario Shepherd, right-arm pacer, on. A single off the first and Mohammad Rizwan hits the second for a four, through covers. 11 from the over. PAK - 50/2 (6)

6:55 PM IST: Tidy Hosein

A wicket and a single from Akeal Hosein's third over. His figures so far: 1/14. PAK - 39/2 (5)

6:52 PM IST: Two Down

Akeal Hosein continues and he gets the wicket of Fakhar Zaman. Stumped brilliantly by Nicholas Pooran. Zaman goes for 10 off 5. Haider Ali is the new man. PAK - 38/2 (4.1)

6:50 PM IST: Big Over

Oshane Thomas continues. Overthrow and five off the first ball. Mohammad Rizwan flicks the second over midwicket for a four. Two dots, then a four. A well-timed cut. A six, over third man, to end the over. 19 from the over. PAK - 38/1 (4)

6:43 PM IST: Babar Goes

Akeal Hosein continues. Babar Azam hits the first ball for a four, through covers. A single, then a suicidal run. Babar Azam run out for 7 0ff 7. Brilliant work from Hayden Walsh at backward to retrieve the ball and release it for Nicholas Pooran to complete the run out in no time. Fakhar Zaman is the new man. PAK - 14/1 (2.3)

6:40 PM IST: First Boundary

Oshane Thomas with the second over of the match. First boundary of the match courtesy leg byes, off the fifth ball, as a shuffling Mohammad Rizwan uses his pad to good effect. Six from the over. PAK - 9/0 (2)

6:34 PM IST: Tidy Start

Akeal Hosein manages to keep the Pakistan openers quiet. Three singles from the first over.

6:30 PM IST: United Against Racism

West Indies players take the knee, while Pakistanis put their hands on hearts. And Akeal Hosein with the first ball, to Mohammad Rizwan. Babar Azam is Rizwan's opening partner.

6:16 PM IST: Head-to-head

Here's a look and Pakistan vs West Indies head-to-head record before the first ball. This will be their 20th meeting in the shortest format of the game. Pakistan lead 13-3 with three no results. Windies last won against Pakistan in 2017.

6:08 PM IST: Playing XIs

Pakistan are unchanged. One change for West Indies. Hayden Walsh in for Devon Thomas.

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Asif Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shaheen Afridi.

West Indies: Shai Hope, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran (c & wk), Shamarh Brooks, Rovman Powell, Odean Smith, Romario Shepherd, Dominic Drakes, Hayden Walsh, Akeal Hosein, Oshane Thomas.

6:01 PM IST: Toss

Pakistan win the toss and opt to bat first against West Indies.

Preview

After New Zealand's sensational pull-out and the subsequent abandonment by England, Pakistan finally get their share of international cricket with a depleted West Indies squad arriving for a limited-overs series. The series opener on Monday, as expected, witnessed Pakistan dominating the visitors. A 63-run win killed any sense of competition between two teams with contrasting fortunes.

Pakistan, with the win, became the first team to win 18 matches in a calendar year, breaking their own record of 17 wins in 2018. They started the year with a three-run win against South Africa. And tonight, Babar Azam & Co will play their 28th T20I match of 2021. With one more match coming up before the end of the year, they can make it 20.

West Indies, on the other hand, have played 23 matches in 2021, winning nine and losing 11. Three ended as no results, all against Pakistan. And they will start underdogs against Pakistan tonight.

Tags

Jayanta Oinam Babar Azam Nicholas Pooran Karachi Pakistan Cricket Live Score Live Blog Pakistan national cricket team West Indies Cricket Team T20 Cricket Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Ruturaj Gaikwad's 4th Ton In Van; Kerala, MP In Knock-outs

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Ruturaj Gaikwad's 4th Ton In Van; Kerala, MP In Knock-outs

ISL 2021-22: Litmus Test For Chennaiyin FC Defence Against Marauding Mumbai City

Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: India Share Spoils With South Korea In Opener

Paris Olympics 2024: Summer Games Opening Ceremony To Be Held On River Seine

BWF World Championships: PV Sindhu Starts With Facile Win, Lakshya Sen Survives

SA Vs IND: BCCI Refutes Reports Of Virat Kohli Skipping ODIs In South Africa

Live Streaming, Pakistan Vs West Indies, 2nd T20I: How To Watch PAK Vs WI Cricket Match

Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships: Ajay Singh Books 2022 CWG Berth With 81kg Gold

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Once Pleasant, Winters In Delhi Are Now Marred With Smog

Once Pleasant, Winters In Delhi Are Now Marred With Smog

NHAI Workers Inspect Delhi-Meerut Expressway After Farmers Vacate Protest Site After A Year

NHAI Workers Inspect Delhi-Meerut Expressway After Farmers Vacate Protest Site After A Year

Candlelight Vigil Held At Mon One Week After Nagaland Killings

Candlelight Vigil Held At Mon One Week After Nagaland Killings

Advertisement

More from Sports

PAK Vs WI: Mohammad Rizwan, Haider Ali Set New Record For Pakistan In 1st T20I – Stat Highlights

PAK Vs WI: Mohammad Rizwan, Haider Ali Set New Record For Pakistan In 1st T20I – Stat Highlights

Sergio Aguero, Barcelona And Argentina Forward, Set To Announce Retirement This Week: Reports

Sergio Aguero, Barcelona And Argentina Forward, Set To Announce Retirement This Week: Reports

SA Vs IND: Virat Kohli To Sit Out Of One-Dayers Against South Africa – Reports

SA Vs IND: Virat Kohli To Sit Out Of One-Dayers Against South Africa – Reports

Premier League 2021-22: Manchester United Vs Brentford Tie Postponed As Covid Cases Hit High

Premier League 2021-22: Manchester United Vs Brentford Tie Postponed As Covid Cases Hit High

Read More from Outlook

Why Residents Of Himachal's 'Wealthiest' Village Garli Are Abandoning Their Ancestral 'Havelis'

Why Residents Of Himachal's 'Wealthiest' Village Garli Are Abandoning Their Ancestral 'Havelis'

Ashwani Sharma / Ageless and elegant as they are, the heritage buildings in Garli, a village in Himachal Pradesh stand abandoned and neglected. Many are begging for upkeep and attention.

Why Auroville Inhabitants Feel Their Human Unity Experiment Is Under Threat

Why Auroville Inhabitants Feel Their Human Unity Experiment Is Under Threat

Thufail PT / In the middle of the eco-friendly habitat, residents have woken up to a shock of the construction of a Crownway road which threatens to damage the ambience of Auroville.

2nd T20I Live: Pakistan Bat First Against West Indies

2nd T20I Live: Pakistan Bat First Against West Indies

Jayanta Oinam / Pakistan will look to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in their three-match T20I series against West Indies. Follow live updates and cricket scores of the second match.

The 'Stigma' Of Mental Illness May Have Saved Schizophrenia Patients From Covid-19

The 'Stigma' Of Mental Illness May Have Saved Schizophrenia Patients From Covid-19

Naseer Ganai / The perceived social stigma against people with mental illness which leads to avoidance of such patients may have in effect saved schizophrenics from Covid-19.

Advertisement