PAK Vs WI, 2nd T20, Live Cricket Scores: Odean Smith Breaks Stand; Pakistan - 86/3

Pakistan have won 10 in their last 11 T20 International matches, with the lone defeat coming in the World Cup semi-final against eventual champions Australia. After that five-wicket defeat in Dubai last month, Pakistan had blanked Bangladesh 3-0 and tonight, they can make it 2-0 against West Indies in Karachi for back-to-back series wins. For the visitors, another litmus test awaits. Follow live cricket scores and updates of PAK vs WI, 2nd T20I match here:

7:30 PM IST: Rizwan Goes

Odean Smith with his first over, and the medium-pacer provides the breakthrough. A wideish delivery, forcing Mohammad Rizwan to reach to the ball. And caught at short cover by Shai Hope. Rizwan goes for 38 off 30. 48-run stand broken. Iftikhar Ahmed is the new man. PAK - 86/3 (11.1)

7:28 PM IST: Big Overs

Dominic Drakes resumes proceedings. Two singles, a wide, and a single. Haider Ali cuts the fourth ball for a four. Five wides, down the leg. 13 from the over. 23 in the last two overs. PAK - 86/2 (11)

7:19 PM IST: Drinks

Hayden Walsh with his second over. Haider Ali hits the first ball for a four, past point. A dot, then a single to rotate the strike. Mohammad Rizwan cuts the fourth for a four. A single, and a dot to end the over. 10 from the over. 35 in 35 balls for the third wicket between Mohammad Rizwan (36 off 27) and Haider Ali (16 off 21). PAK - 73/2 (10)

7:15 PM IST: 25 In Last 5

Dominic Drakes, left-arm pacer, on with his first over. A newbie in international cricket. Four singles. 25 runs and one wicket in the last five overs. PAK - 63/2 (9)

7:10 PM IST: Pakistan Cautious

Hayden Walsh gets his first over. A dot, then three singles. Another dot to Haider Ali, and a four to fine leg to end the over. Seven from it. PAK - 59/2 (8)

7:06 PM IST: 1/16 For Hosein

Akeal Hosein on with his final over. A massive shout for a caught behind against Haider Ali off the fourth. Two singles from the over. Hosein's figures tonight: 1/16. PAK - 52/2 (7)

7:01 PM IST: Powerplay Over

Romario Shepherd, right-arm pacer, on. A single off the first and Mohammad Rizwan hits the second for a four, through covers. 11 from the over. PAK - 50/2 (6)

6:55 PM IST: Tidy Hosein

A wicket and a single from Akeal Hosein's third over. His figures so far: 1/14. PAK - 39/2 (5)

6:52 PM IST: Two Down

Akeal Hosein continues and he gets the wicket of Fakhar Zaman. Stumped brilliantly by Nicholas Pooran. Zaman goes for 10 off 5. Haider Ali is the new man. PAK - 38/2 (4.1)

6:50 PM IST: Big Over

Oshane Thomas continues. Overthrow and five off the first ball. Mohammad Rizwan flicks the second over midwicket for a four. Two dots, then a four. A well-timed cut. A six, over third man, to end the over. 19 from the over. PAK - 38/1 (4)

6:43 PM IST: Babar Goes

Akeal Hosein continues. Babar Azam hits the first ball for a four, through covers. A single, then a suicidal run. Babar Azam run out for 7 0ff 7. Brilliant work from Hayden Walsh at backward to retrieve the ball and release it for Nicholas Pooran to complete the run out in no time. Fakhar Zaman is the new man. PAK - 14/1 (2.3)

6:40 PM IST: First Boundary

Oshane Thomas with the second over of the match. First boundary of the match courtesy leg byes, off the fifth ball, as a shuffling Mohammad Rizwan uses his pad to good effect. Six from the over. PAK - 9/0 (2)

6:34 PM IST: Tidy Start

Akeal Hosein manages to keep the Pakistan openers quiet. Three singles from the first over.

6:30 PM IST: United Against Racism

West Indies players take the knee, while Pakistanis put their hands on hearts. And Akeal Hosein with the first ball, to Mohammad Rizwan. Babar Azam is Rizwan's opening partner.

6:16 PM IST: Head-to-head

Here's a look and Pakistan vs West Indies head-to-head record before the first ball. This will be their 20th meeting in the shortest format of the game. Pakistan lead 13-3 with three no results. Windies last won against Pakistan in 2017.

6:08 PM IST: Playing XIs

Pakistan are unchanged. One change for West Indies. Hayden Walsh in for Devon Thomas.

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Asif Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shaheen Afridi.

West Indies: Shai Hope, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran (c & wk), Shamarh Brooks, Rovman Powell, Odean Smith, Romario Shepherd, Dominic Drakes, Hayden Walsh, Akeal Hosein, Oshane Thomas.

6:01 PM IST: Toss

Pakistan win the toss and opt to bat first against West Indies.

Preview

After New Zealand's sensational pull-out and the subsequent abandonment by England, Pakistan finally get their share of international cricket with a depleted West Indies squad arriving for a limited-overs series. The series opener on Monday, as expected, witnessed Pakistan dominating the visitors. A 63-run win killed any sense of competition between two teams with contrasting fortunes.

Pakistan, with the win, became the first team to win 18 matches in a calendar year, breaking their own record of 17 wins in 2018. They started the year with a three-run win against South Africa. And tonight, Babar Azam & Co will play their 28th T20I match of 2021. With one more match coming up before the end of the year, they can make it 20.

West Indies, on the other hand, have played 23 matches in 2021, winning nine and losing 11. Three ended as no results, all against Pakistan. And they will start underdogs against Pakistan tonight.