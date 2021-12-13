Advertisement
Monday, Dec 13, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

PAK Vs WI, 1st T20I, Live Cricket Scores: Mohammad Rizwan Steadies Pakistan (59/2) After Early Strikes

West Indies will be missing the services of Sheldon Cottrell, Roston Chase and Kyle Mayers after all three tested positive for Covid-19 upon their arrival in Pakistan. Get here live cricket scores of PAK vs WI here first T20 in Karachi.

PAK Vs WI, 1st T20I, Live Cricket Scores: Mohammad Rizwan Steadies Pakistan (59/2) After Early Strikes
West Indies became the second team to tour Pakistan this year. Catch here the live cricket scores of PAK vs WI first T20 international. | Twitter (Windies Cricket)

Trending

PAK Vs WI, 1st T20I, Live Cricket Scores: Mohammad Rizwan Steadies Pakistan (59/2) After Early Strikes
outlookindia.com
2021-12-13T19:25:35+05:30
Koushik Paul
Koushik Paul

Koushik Paul

More stories from Koushik Paul
View All

Published: 13 Dec 2021, Updated: 13 Dec 2021 7:25 pm

International cricket returns to Pakistan for the first time since New Zealand and England’s sudden withdrawal from touring the Asian country citing security threat. Pakistan will play the West Indies in three T20 internationals and the same number of ODIs. All six matches will be played at the National Cricket Stadium in Karachi with the first T20 international on Monday. West Indies also became the second team to tour Pakistan this year after South Africa in January. Catch here the live cricket scores of PAK vs WI first T20.

LIVE STREAMING | STATISTICAL HIGHLIGHTS

19:21 PM IST: Update

India Test vice-captain Rohit Sharma has been ruled out of their tour to South Africa. The India opener sustained a left hamstring injury, BCCI said. Priyank Panchal replaces Rohit in the India squad.   

19:08 PM IST: Zaman departs

From the Magazine

Our Starless Skies: Even Stars Are Unable To Break Layers Of Smog

Welcome To Mahul, The Living Hell On Mumbai’s Eastern Outskirts

Is India’s Pollution Data Hiding Behind The Poor?

Children From Poor Backgrounds Are Worst Sufferers Of Pollution

In Terror Land, Pigeons Give Kashmiri Youths Wings To Embrace Peace

Fakhar Zaman's brief stay at the crease comes to an end. He mistimes a slower delivery, tries to loft it through the line, ends up giving a catch to Shamarh Brooks at long-on. Zaman goes for 10. Romario Shepherd gets the wicket. Pakistan 36/2 (5)

18:57 PM IST: Rizwan looks good

Mohammad Rizwan (21*) is carrying his white-ball form against West Indies. The right-hander has been in subline touch so far. Fakhar Zaman (9*) is at the other end. Pakistan 30/1 (4).  

18:44 PM IST: Dream start

Dream start by West Indies. Akeal Hosein dismisses Babar Azam, caught by Shai Hope, for a duck in the fifth ball of the match. Pakistan 3/1 (1)

18:17 PM IST: Playing XIs

Pakistan: Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shaheen Afridi

West Indies: Shamarh Brooks, Brandon King, Shai Hope(w), Devon Thomas, Nicholas Pooran(c), Rovman Powell, Odean Smith, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Dominic Drakes, Oshane Thomas

18:03 PM IST: Toss

West Indies have won the toss and opt to bowl first. 

17:18 PM IST: Conditions 

The weather forecast is clear and pleasant. The pitch at the National Stadium is expected to be full of runs. 

17:17 PM IST: Hello

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Pakistan vs West Indies first T20 international at the National Stadium in Karachi. 

Squads:

Pakistan: Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Hasnain

West Indies: Brandon King, Shai Hope, Darren Bravo, Nicholas Pooran(w/c), Rovman Powell, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Dominic Drakes, Akeal Hosein, Hayden Walsh, Oshane Thomas, Gudakesh Motie

PREVIEW 

West Indies suffered a major blow upon arrival after Sheldon Cottrell, Roston Chase and Kyle Mayers and a non-coaching staff tested positive for Covid-19 on December 9. The trio has been put under self-isolation and will be unavailable for the three-match T20 International series. With big names Jason Holder, Evin Lewis, Shimron Hetmyer, Andre Russell, Kieron Pollard and Lendl Simmons unavailable, the Caribbeans are a relatively new side led by Nicolas Pooran.

West Indies won’t mind that irrespective of what the outcome would be at the end of the series considering the fact they want to move on after a disastrous T20 World Cup 2021. The series against a strong Pakistan side will also give West Indies a fresh start as a part of the preparations for the next edition of the T20 World Cup in Australia.

Meanwhile, Pakistan have been in great form following their T20 World Cup 2021 semifinal exit with a 3-0 thrashing of Bangladesh in T20 internationals. Led by Babar Azam, Pakistan have looked ferocious in the past few months with their openers setting a strong platform at the top majority of the time. The one area Pakistan need to look at is their middle-order that hasn’t been consistent. In bowling, Pakistan have rested Hasan Ali.

Tags

Koushik Paul Babar Azam Nicholas Pooran Karachi Cricket Pakistan national cricket team West Indies Cricket Team T20 Cricket Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

SA Vs IND: Rohit Sharma Out Of India's Tour Of South Africa, Priyank Panchal Comes In

SA Vs IND: Rohit Sharma Out Of India's Tour Of South Africa, Priyank Panchal Comes In

Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: India Face Korean Challenge In Campaign Opener In Dhaka

SA Vs IND: How Will Test Series Vs India Benefit South African Cricket? Lungi Ngidi Explains

Pakistan Super League 2022: Kamran Akmal Pulls Out After Relegation To Silver Category

BWF World Championships 2021: Kidambi Srikanth Makes Winning Start in First Round

Ashes 2021-22: Australia’s Josh Hazlewood Ruled Out Of 2nd Test Vs England With Side Strain

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: Mercedes Lose Both Protests After Lewis Hamilton Loses Formula 1 Title

Venkatesh Iyer's Vijay Hazare Trophy Form Gives India Cricket Selectors Nice Headache

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

PM Modi Inaugurates Kashi Vishwanath Corridor in Varanasi With Dip In Ganga And Blessing From Seers

PM Modi Inaugurates Kashi Vishwanath Corridor in Varanasi With Dip In Ganga And Blessing From Seers

A Distant Tragedy

A Distant Tragedy

Tribute Paid To Martyrs Of 2001 Parliament Attack

Tribute Paid To Martyrs Of 2001 Parliament Attack

After 21 Years, Harnaaz Sandhu Wins The Miss Universe 2021 Crown For India

After 21 Years, Harnaaz Sandhu Wins The Miss Universe 2021 Crown For India

Advertisement

More from Sports

Omicron? Manchester United Hit By Covid-19 Ahead Of Premier League 2021-22 Clash Vs Brentford

Omicron? Manchester United Hit By Covid-19 Ahead Of Premier League 2021-22 Clash Vs Brentford

La Liga 2021-22: Karim Benzema, Marco Asensio Star In Real Madrid’s Derby Win Over Atletico

La Liga 2021-22: Karim Benzema, Marco Asensio Star In Real Madrid’s Derby Win Over Atletico

PSG Vs Monaco, Ligue 1 2021-22: Kylian Mbappe Scores 100th Goal For Paris Saint-Germain In 2-0 Win

PSG Vs Monaco, Ligue 1 2021-22: Kylian Mbappe Scores 100th Goal For Paris Saint-Germain In 2-0 Win

ISL 2021-22: East Bengal Play Out 1-1 Draw With Kerala Blasters, Remain Winless

ISL 2021-22: East Bengal Play Out 1-1 Draw With Kerala Blasters, Remain Winless

Read More from Outlook

Amid India-China Stand-off, Ladakh Strike Comes As A Wake Up Call

Amid India-China Stand-off, Ladakh Strike Comes As A Wake Up Call

Nasser Ganai / The leaders of the Leh Apex Body and Kargil Democratic Alliance are not ready to settle for anything less than full-fledged statehood for Ladakh despite having some concessions from the government in contrast to J&K.

Imran Khan Promises Action As Gwadar Protests Fuel Unrest In Pakistan's Balochistan

Imran Khan Promises Action As Gwadar Protests Fuel Unrest In Pakistan's Balochistan

Seema Guha / Mineral-rich Balochistan had long been neglected by Islamabad but now due to the presence of Chinese workers, the government has to douse the flames before it harms Pakistan and China’s strategic interests.

PAK Vs WI, 1st T20I, Live: Rizwan Leads Pakistan Charge

PAK Vs WI, 1st T20I, Live: Rizwan Leads Pakistan Charge

Koushik Paul / West Indies will be missing the services of Sheldon Cottrell, Roston Chase and Kyle Mayers vs Pakistan. Get here live cricket scores of PAK vs WI here first T20 in Karachi.

How TMC’s Promise For Goan Women Reflects Desperation Of BJP’s Bengal Promises

How TMC’s Promise For Goan Women Reflects Desperation Of BJP’s Bengal Promises

Snigdhendu Bhattacharya / TMC's promise to provide Rs. 5000 per month to 'empower the women' of Goa, which is Rs. 500 in West Bengal, comes ahead of Mamata Banerjee's first public rally on Monday.

Advertisement