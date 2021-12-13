PAK Vs WI, 1st T20I, Live Cricket Scores: Mohammad Rizwan Steadies Pakistan (59/2) After Early Strikes

International cricket returns to Pakistan for the first time since New Zealand and England’s sudden withdrawal from touring the Asian country citing security threat. Pakistan will play the West Indies in three T20 internationals and the same number of ODIs. All six matches will be played at the National Cricket Stadium in Karachi with the first T20 international on Monday. West Indies also became the second team to tour Pakistan this year after South Africa in January. Catch here the live cricket scores of PAK vs WI first T20.

19:21 PM IST: Update

India Test vice-captain Rohit Sharma has been ruled out of their tour to South Africa. The India opener sustained a left hamstring injury, BCCI said. Priyank Panchal replaces Rohit in the India squad.

19:08 PM IST: Zaman departs

Fakhar Zaman's brief stay at the crease comes to an end. He mistimes a slower delivery, tries to loft it through the line, ends up giving a catch to Shamarh Brooks at long-on. Zaman goes for 10. Romario Shepherd gets the wicket. Pakistan 36/2 (5)

18:57 PM IST: Rizwan looks good

Mohammad Rizwan (21*) is carrying his white-ball form against West Indies. The right-hander has been in subline touch so far. Fakhar Zaman (9*) is at the other end. Pakistan 30/1 (4).

18:44 PM IST: Dream start

Dream start by West Indies. Akeal Hosein dismisses Babar Azam, caught by Shai Hope, for a duck in the fifth ball of the match. Pakistan 3/1 (1)

18:17 PM IST: Playing XIs

Pakistan: Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shaheen Afridi

West Indies: Shamarh Brooks, Brandon King, Shai Hope(w), Devon Thomas, Nicholas Pooran(c), Rovman Powell, Odean Smith, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Dominic Drakes, Oshane Thomas

18:03 PM IST: Toss

West Indies have won the toss and opt to bowl first.

17:18 PM IST: Conditions

The weather forecast is clear and pleasant. The pitch at the National Stadium is expected to be full of runs.

17:17 PM IST: Hello

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Pakistan vs West Indies first T20 international at the National Stadium in Karachi.

Squads:

Pakistan: Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Hasnain

West Indies: Brandon King, Shai Hope, Darren Bravo, Nicholas Pooran(w/c), Rovman Powell, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Dominic Drakes, Akeal Hosein, Hayden Walsh, Oshane Thomas, Gudakesh Motie

PREVIEW

West Indies suffered a major blow upon arrival after Sheldon Cottrell, Roston Chase and Kyle Mayers and a non-coaching staff tested positive for Covid-19 on December 9. The trio has been put under self-isolation and will be unavailable for the three-match T20 International series. With big names Jason Holder, Evin Lewis, Shimron Hetmyer, Andre Russell, Kieron Pollard and Lendl Simmons unavailable, the Caribbeans are a relatively new side led by Nicolas Pooran.

West Indies won’t mind that irrespective of what the outcome would be at the end of the series considering the fact they want to move on after a disastrous T20 World Cup 2021. The series against a strong Pakistan side will also give West Indies a fresh start as a part of the preparations for the next edition of the T20 World Cup in Australia.

Meanwhile, Pakistan have been in great form following their T20 World Cup 2021 semifinal exit with a 3-0 thrashing of Bangladesh in T20 internationals. Led by Babar Azam, Pakistan have looked ferocious in the past few months with their openers setting a strong platform at the top majority of the time. The one area Pakistan need to look at is their middle-order that hasn’t been consistent. In bowling, Pakistan have rested Hasan Ali.