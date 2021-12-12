Advertisement
Sunday, Dec 12, 2021
Live Streaming Of Pakistan Vs West Indies, 1st T20I: How To Watch PAK Vs WI Cricket Match

Check match and telecast details of the first T20 International cricket match between Pakistan and West Indies. Pakistan lead the head-to-head record 12-3 in 18 previous fixtures.

West Indies cricket players arrived in Pakistan for a limited-overs series. | Courtesy: Twitter (@windiescricket)

2021-12-12T14:32:26+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

Published: 12 Dec 2021, Updated: 12 Dec 2021 2:32 pm

Pakistan will start favourites against an embattled West Indies in the first T20 International cricket match at Karachi on Monday (December 13). The match will be telecast live and fans can also watch it online. (More Cricket News)

Pakistan are high on confidence. They had reached the semi-finals of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021, then blanked Bangladesh 3-0 in a three-match series. It was followed by another series sweep of the hosts, this time 2-0 in Tests.

In contrast, West Indies had failed to make the T20 World Cup knock-outs and then their Test team suffered a 0-2 defeat in Sri Lanka. And hours before the first T20I, three players have been confirmed to have tested positive for coronavirus. Windies are already without their regular captain Kieron Pollard and star all-rounder Andre Russell.

Head-to-head

Pakistan lead the head-to-head record 12-3 in the 18 previous meetings. Three matches have ended as no results. Pakistan have a perfect record against the Windies at home. Three in three, all big wins -- by 143 runs, 82 runs and 8 wickets in 2018.

Pakistan are unbeaten in the last eight matches -- five wins and three no results. West Indies last beat Pakistan in 2017.

READ: PAK Vs WI, T20Is - Stats

Match And Telecast Details

Match: 1st T20I cricket match between Pakistan and West Indies
Date: December 13 (Monday), 2021
Time: 6:30 PM IST/ 06:00 PM Local
Venue: National Stadium, Karachi, Pakistan

TV Channels: Sony Sports Network
Live Streaming: SonyLiv

Elsewhere...

Pakistan: PTV, Daraz
Caribbean: Flow Sports
North America: Willow TV
Sub Saharan Africa: SuperSport
New Zealand: Sky Sport
MENA: Etisalat
UK: Sky Sport
Australia, Mainland Europe, South East Asia and Rest of the world: ICC TV. ICC TV is available on web and android and iOS supported mobile devices.

Squads

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir.

West Indies: Nicholas Pooran (c), Darren Bravo, Dominic Drakes, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Brandon King, Gudakesh Motie, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Oshane Thomas, Hayden Walsh Jr, Rovman Powell.

Isolated players due to COVID: Roston Chase, Sheldon Cottrell, Kyle Mayers.

