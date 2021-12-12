PAK Vs WI: Pakistan Have Perfect Record Against West Indies At Home - Stats Preview

The first match of the three Twenty-20 International matches series between Pakistan and West Indies will be played at National Stadium, Karachi on Monday (December 13). (More Cricket News)

It will be the fourth Twenty-20 International match between Pakistan and West Indies in Pakistan and the 19th match overall. Pakistan have a perfect record against West Indies at home. They have won all three matches against the Caribbean in Pakistan.

Pakistan have won 12, lost three and abandoned three in 18 Twenty-20 Internationals played against West Indies. Pakistan have won two and abandoned three in the last five matches played against West Indies.

The last encounter between the two teams was played at Providence on August 3, 2021. Rain allowed only three overs to be bowled in this match which meant Pakistan, courtesy of their win in the second game, won the four-match rain-marred series 1-0.

Pakistan have won four and lost one in the last five Twenty-20 Internationals while West Indies have won one and lost four in the last five Twenty-20 Internationals.

SUMMARY OF RESULTS

(Venue - Played - Pak won - WI won - N/R)

In Bangladesh - 1 - 0 - 1 - 0;

In Pakistan - 3 - 3 - 0 - 0;

In UAE - 3 - 3 - 0 - 0;

In West Indies - 11 - 6 - 2 - 3;

Total - 18 - 12 - 3 - 3.

Last five matches - 5 - 2 - 0 - 3.

HIGHEST INNINGS TOTALS

Pakistan: 205/3 in 20 overs at Karachi on 02-04-2018;

West Indies: 166/6 in 20 overs at Dhaka on 01-04-2014.

LOWEST INNINGS TOTALS

Pakistan: 82 in 17.5 overs at Dhaka on 01-04-2014;

West Indies: 60 in 13.4 overs at Karachi on 01-04-2018.

HIGHEST INDIVIDUAL SCORES

Pakistan: 97 not out by Babar Azam at Karachi on 02-04-2018;

West Indies: 91 by Evin Lewis at Port of Spain on 01-04-2017.

BEST BOWLING PERFORMANCES

Pakistan: 5/14 by Imad Wasim at Dubai on 23 -09-2016;

West Indies: 4/17 by Devendra Bishoo at Gros Islet on 21-04-2011.