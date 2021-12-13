SA Vs IND: Rohit Sharma Out Of India's Tour Of South Africa, Priyank Panchal Comes In

Rohit Sharma has been ruled out of the upcoming three-match Tests series against South Africa after the India opener has suffered a hamstring injury during training in Mumbai on Sunday. Priyank Panchal will replace Rohit in the Indian team. (More Cricket News)

"Team India Test vice-captain Rohit Sharma sustained a left hamstring injury during his training session here in Mumbai yesterday. He has been ruled out of the upcoming 3-match Test series against South Africa. Priyank Panchal will replace Rohit Sharma in the Test squad," BCCI said in a statement on Monday.

Meanwhile, Panchal has just led India A vs South Africa A in three four-day Tests. He was earlier called up in an extended India Test squad against England at home. The 31-year-old was also one of India’s reserve openers against England alongside Abhimanyu Easwaran.

India’s Test squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Priyank Panchal, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), R Ashwin, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Md. Siraj