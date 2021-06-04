June 04, 2021
Lionel Messi And Argentina Team Pay Tribute To Diego Maradona

Messi, his teammates and coach Lionel Scaloni watched the unveiling of a bronze statue of Diego Maradona

04 June 2021, Last Updated at 10:08 am
Argentina's Lionel Messi, center left, Argentine Football Association (AFA) President Claudio Tapia, centre, hold a jersey with Maradona's number at the unveiling of a Maradona statue outside Madre de Ciudades stadium in Santiago del Estero, Argentina on Thursday.
Agustin Marcarian, Pool via AP
2021-06-04T10:08:27+05:30

Lionel Messi was among the Argentina players and coaches who paid tribute to Diego Maradona in a statue unveiling ceremony before their World Cup qualifier against Chile. (More Football News)

Maradona died on Nov. 25 in Buenos Aires after cardiac arrest. He was 60.

Days later, Messi paid his respects by celebrating a goal for Barcelona with the shirt of Argentine club Newell's Old Boys, where the 1986 World Cup winner had also played.

Argentina's last official match took place weeks before Maradona died.

Messi, his teammates and coach Lionel Scaloni watched the unveiling of a bronze statue of the soccer great at the Único Madres de Ciudades stadium, in Santiago del Estero on Thursday.

The statue depicts a defiant Maradona, hand on his waist and a ball at his feet. An inscription on it reads "Diego Maradona, 1960-2020” and a symbol representing infinity.

Later players also entered their match against Chile wearing a shirt featuring Maradona.

