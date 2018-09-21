Kerala Nun Rape Case: Bishop Franco Mulakkal Has Committed Crime, To Be Arrested: Police

Bishop Franco Mulakkal, accused by a nun of raping and sexually assaulting her, will be arrested on Friday night, Kottayam Superintendent of Police Hari Sankar said.

He said the police would record his arrest shortly.

"The investigating officer in the nun rape case has found that the bishop has committed the crime," Sankar told journalists.

Mulakkal was on Thursday relieved "temporarily" of his pastoral responsibilities as the bishop of the Jalandhar diocese of Missionaries of Jesus by the Pope.

He has been accused by the nun of repeatedly raping and sexually assaulting her between 2014 and 2016.

PTI