Caretaker Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, in his first press conference post the dissolution of the state assembly, described Congress president Rahul Gandhi as the "biggest buffoon in the country."

Rao launched a scathing attack on the Opposition and said his party, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), will contest the elections alone.

TRS will kickstart its election campaign from Friday.

The Congress on Thursday condemned Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao's decision to dissolve the Telangana assembly, terming it "undemocratic" and said the party was ready for early elections. It called KCR "a dictator more than Hitler" and noted that he was acting as a puppet of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.



AICC in-charge of Telagana Ram Chandra Khuntia said the slogan of the Congress party would be "KCR Hatao, Telangana Bachao" for the elections. He also said the Congress is not averse to having an alliance with any party other than the BJP and TRS.



Claiming to have fulfilled "99.9 per cent" promises made by TRS in its manifesto in 2014, Rao also announced the list of 105 candidates for the legislative elections, which he said might happen in November. "The results can be expected in first week of December," he added.



"Before 2014, there were many issues in Telangana like bomb blasts, power problem, communal violence,etc. But now we are free of all this. I am asking Congress leaders to come on the ground and fight elections. Public will give a fitting reply," Rao said.



"Everyone knows what Rahul Gandhi is...the biggest buffoon in the country. Whole country has seen how he went to (Prime Minister) Narendra Modi and hugged him, the way he is winking! He is an asset for us, the more he comes (to Telangana) the more seats we will win," he added.



Adding to his attack on the Congress president, Rao said, "Rahul Gandhi inherited the legacy of Congress Delhi sultanate. He is the legal heir of the Congress empire of Delhi. That is the reason I appeal to the people, let us not become slaves to the Congress, slaves to Delhi. Decision on Telangana should be done here only."



Rao became the first Chief Minister of Telangana in 2014. The state was formally inaugurated on June 2 in the same year.



"99.9 per cent work we have done that we had promised in our manifesto. There are 76 other works we did apart from what we promised in the manifesto. Whatever we do, they (the Opposition) say TRS got commission for it. They make many allegations without any evidence to substantiate their allegations. There has not been even a single incident of communal violence in these four-and-half years. Telangana is peaceful," Rao said.



"This is not an early election, as we are already in election zone. It is because of the Congress we have suffered for so many years. We are sacrificing these six months for the good of Telangana," he added.



On the scope for any alliances, Rao said: "TRS is a 100 per cent secular party. How can we join hands with the BJP? We are going to contest election alone, but no doubt we are friends with MIM (All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen)." Rao announced that TRS will start election campaign from tomorrow itself.

Earlier in the day, Governor ESL Narasimhan had dissolved the state assembly following the recommendation from Rao-led cabinet. The Governor, however, asked Rao to continue as caretaker Chief Minister until the new government is formed.



Rao, who is popularly known as KCR, met the Governor after the cabinet meeting and informed him of his government's decision.



On Sunday, addressing a mega rally, Pragathi Nivedana Sabha, of his TRS in the Ranga Reddy district, KCR had asserted the need for strengthening regional parties.



Addressing the huge crowd, Rao had said, "Some media channels are saying KCR will dissolve the government. All TRS members have given me an opportunity to take a decision on the future of Telangana. Ministers told me to take any decision on dissolving the government. I will tell you when I take a decision."

(ANI/IANS)