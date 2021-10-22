Watch: Man Falls To Death As Fire Erupts In High-Rise Residential Building In Mumbai

A massive fire broke out in a 61-storey residential building in central Mumbai on Friday, with photos and videos of the incident going viral on social media.

The fire erupted on the 19th floor of the One Avighna Park building on Currey Road shortly before noon, a fire brigade official said. One person has been reported dead so far.

The videos and images of the building engulfed in flames have caused concern and alarm on social media. One of the videos going viral shows a man dangling from a window and then falling off.

According to reports, the man seen falling in the video has been identified as Arun Tiwari, 30, who succumbed to his injuries from the fall. Tiwari was taken to a hospital where he was declared brought dead.

Mumbai: A 30-year old man while trying to save himself from the fire on the 19th floor of Avigna Park lost grip, fell and died. pic.twitter.com/7b21NgPa6D — Megh UpdatesðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¨™ (@MeghUpdates1) October 22, 2021

Fire at Avigna Towers, Lalbagh, Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/Z82xnkLJNZ — Dev Chatterjee (@ParagonWorli18) October 22, 2021

#Mumbai: Major fire broke out at #Currey Road’s #AvighnaPark building. The fire broke out on the 19th floor of the 60-floor tower. pic.twitter.com/QDbu74gDVN — Pritesh #StayHomeSaveLife . Wear Masks. ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ³ (@prathod2008) October 22, 2021

The cause of the fire is not yet known, he said.

At least 12 fire engines and water tankers have reached the spot, the official said.

(More updates awaited)

(With PTI inputs)