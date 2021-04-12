UP Shocker! 5-Year-Old Girl Raped, Killed In Badaun District

In a shocking incident, a five-year-old girl was allegedly raped and killed in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Badaun district. The incident occurred in the Civil Lines police station area on Sunday night when the girl went to the fields with her family to collect wheat, police said.

The accused, who was hiding in the fields, raped the girl and then killed her when she tried to scream, they added.

The accused, in his mid-twenties, is a resident of Uttarakhand's Udham Singh Nagar district. His family had brought him to a religious place here for some kind of treatment but he ran away, according to the police.

Meanwhile, upon realising that the girl is missing her family started looking for her. During their search, they stumbled upon the youth along with the girl's body following which they thrashed him, the police added.

After that police reached the spot and arrested him, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sankalp Sharma said.

"The body of the deceased has been sent for post-mortem examination and the matter is being probed," the SSP said.

With PTI inputs

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine